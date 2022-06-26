Charlene White looks upwards
Charlene White supported by fans as she reflects on sad family loss: ‘Still so surreal’

Recalled circumstances concerning funeral, one year on

By Robert Leigh

Loose Women star Charlene White has opened up about the anniversary of a family loss – and admits the funeral circumstances still feel “surreal”.

ITV News journalist Charlene, 41, remembered the burial of her relative Ryan a year on yesterday (Saturday June 25).

The Loose Women host explained to Twitter followers how coronavirus restrictions affected his send off and those who mourned him.

Charlene White speaks during a Loose Women appearance
Loose Women star Charlene White told followers it can feel as if the family funeral ‘never happened’ (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Charlene White family

Presenter Charlene noted how the funeral ceremony for her cousin came at a time when lockdown measures were still in place.

This meant numbers of those attending became limited.

Read more: Loose Women stars Charlene White and Jane Moore clash over Government’s migrant plan

Meanwhile, she suggested curbs on how many people could mourn Ryan at his funeral may have impacted on how Charlene has processed her grief.

Charlene on Loose Women

Presenter Charlene told followers: “A year ago today we buried my cousin Ryan.

“The final stage of easing lockdown was delayed by a month so it was a scaled-back funeral, and a small reception.

It was a scaled-back funeral, and a small reception.

“Both at odds with a young man who was loved by so many.

“A year on it still feels so surreal and like it never happened.”

Charlene White listens to another panelist on Loose Women
COVID curbs were lifted in July 2021 (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

How fans supported Charlene

Followers rushed to sympathise with Charlene, with many sharing their own accounts of how COVID affected funerals of their family members.

One Twitter user responded: “So sorry for this Charlene. We couldn’t do any of the normal rituals. It still feels surreal.”

Another tweeted back their best wishes: “Oh Charlene my deepest condolences to you and your family, am sorry for your loss.

“I can imagine just how difficult it would’ve been for all of you. May God continue to bless your family with love, courage and strength.”

Read more: Lisa Riley supported by fans on ‘toughest day’ following heartbreaking family loss

Meanwhile someone else reflected on mourning: “Sending lots of love, darling. Grief is unbearable sometimes, the loss feeling strong every day no matter how long ago. Big hugs to you.”

And someone else wrote: “It’s never easy to lose a much loved relative or friend but COVID made it so much worse.”

