Celebrities in their 60s who are rocking swimwear as Carol McGiffin shows off incredible figure

Carol McGiffin of Loose Women fame has become the latest star in their 60s to show off their incredible figures while wearing their swimwear.

Here are some other stars in their 50s and 60s who are rocking their swimwear…

Ex-Loose Women star Carol McGiffin shows off incredible figure in new snap

Former Loose Women star Carol took to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, September 3) to show off her incredible figure in a new snap.

In the picture, the 63-year-old can be seen in an orange, one-piece swimsuit. “I’m not a big swimsuit fan, I have a few but I much prefer a bikini. I think one-pieces can be ageing and for me they’re never long enough in the body so they tend to disappear up your jacksy and are annoying when you need to go to the lavvy,” she captioned the post.

“But today is Sunday and it was time for a little pose-up so I slipped on this little cracker for the first time,” she then added.

“Looking good,” one fan commented. “Looking hot & fabulous Mrs,” another said. “Gorgeous,” a third gushed.

The Countdown star wowed fans (Credit: Instagram)

Carol Vorderman strips down to string bikini

Carol isn’t the only woman aged 60+ called Carol who’s stripped down to a swimsuit for Instagram recently.

Last week, Carol Vorderman wowed fans by showing off her body in a string leopard print bikini. Carol celebrated having 400,000 Instagram followers by sharing the snap.

“YOU’RE THE BEST,” Carol told her followers. “Thank you 400,000 times for putting up with me on here. You make an old bird with an iPhone very happy indeed. Huge love,” she then added.

Kaye Adams welcomes in 60 with swimsuit snap

Back in December, Loose Women star Kaye Adams welcomed in her 60th year with a swimsuit snap. In the picture, Kaye can be seen jumping in the air while rocking a red one piece swimsuit.

“So this is what 60 looks like. That’s the easy bit. What does 60 feel like takes a bit more working out,” she captioned the post.

“You beauty. Happy birthday,” Karen Hauer commented. “Yes Kaye! 60 years young and looking fabulous,” Kate Lawler wrote.

Shirley Ballas wows fans

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas had jaws on the floor back in April thanks to a string of bikini snaps.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram to show off her new swimsuits. “I’m on my way to feeling healthy and embracing my authentic self,” Shirley captioned the stunning snap.

“A reminder for you all to love yourself and your bodies no matter what others say or how hard it may be. Your body is your home that carries you through this journey called life,” she then added.

“She is ready and looking gorgeous,” Motsi Mabuse commented. “You look amazing!” another fan gushed.

Demi Moore stuns in bikini snap

American actress Demi Moore raised the temperature with some stunning snaps over the summer.

The 60-year-old posed up a storm on Independence Day back in July, showing her blue string bikini off to her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

“Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF,” she captioned the post. “Demi there are no more adjectives to say how unique and beautiful you are,” one fan commented.

“Demi, you look really good,” another gushed.

Ruth posted a swimwear snap on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford shows off her swimwear

63-year-old Ruth, like Carol McGiffin, is another Loose Women star who’s taken to Instagram to show off her swimwear.

The star uploaded a video for her one million followers to see showing off her new holiday collection last summer.

“Looks absolutely gorgeous @ruthlangsford you could knock at least 10 years off your age, you’re an inspiration,” one fan gushed.

“Looking incredible,” another said. “This is lovely! You look great,” a third wrote.

Denise Welch looking ‘gorgeous’ in Instagram post

Continuing the trend of Loose Women stars showing off their swimwear is Denise Welch. The 65-year-old regularly uploads snaps of herself in swimwear for her 410k followers to see.

The star most recently uploaded a snap of herself and Carol McGiffin sitting and laughing in their swimsuits. “A momentary lapse in concentration whilst shooting our ‘Only Nans’ content chez @the_mcgiff !!!! Get ready to subscribe,” Denise captioned the post.

“Only Nans! Hottest Nannas I’ve ever seen!” Ruth Langsford commented.

Jane McDonald

Fan favourite Jane McDonald is no stranger to stripping down to her swimsuit on Instagram and on TV.

The singer recently shared a swimsuit snap of herself during the filming of On Safari with Jane McDonald. In the picture, Jane can be seen relaxing in a swimming pool.

“Looks beautiful in that pool. Nice to relax after a hard day filming,” one fan commented.

Honourable mention – Salma Hayek

She might not be 60 yet, but we couldn’t leave Salma Hayek out of this list.

The 57-year-old looked incredibe in a recent Instagram post, in which she can be seen rocking a red bikini during a day at the beach on her birthday.

“I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!” she captioned the post.

“Hello gorgeous,” one fan commented. “Still looks bomb af,” another said. “Happy birthday Miss Immortal. You look better everyday,” a third gushed.

