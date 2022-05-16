Loose Women star Carol McGiffin stunned her Instagram fans with photos of her mother-in-law recently.

The star, 62, is currently enjoying a holiday with her husband Mark Cassidy and his mother, Marie.

On Sunday, Carol shared a string of photos from their getaway to the South of France.

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin on Instagram

The first photo in the post showed Marie and Mark enjoying a drink in the sun.

The next two photos showed Marie looking stunning in a floral dress as she posed for the camera.

The final image showed Carol smiling alongside Marie as they enjoyed some drinks.

Carol is enjoying a holiday in France (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the images, Carol wrote: “My mother-in-law fits in to the South of France and La Colombe d’Or very well don’t you think?”

Fans couldn’t get over the stunning pictures and many all had the same thing to say.

They thought Carol and Marie were the spitting image of each other! Some even said they could pass as sisters.

One person said: “I thought it was you at 1st glance, you look very alike. You could pass as sisters!”

Another commented: “Omg your mother-in-law is the image of you!!!!!”

Carol’s fans thought she and her mother-in-law looked like sisters! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third wrote: “There’s something very similar about you both. Super pic.”

A fourth added: “Look like sisters.”

Another gushed: “I thought you were sisters.”

Carol has been keeping her Instagram followers updated with her trip to France.

At the weekend, she shared a beautiful photo of herself and hubby Mark.

Carol McGiffin husband

It showed the couple with their arms around each other as they enjoyed a day out in the sun.

Carol looked very glam in a white blazer, blue trousers, sunglasses and a blue handbag.

She said on Instagram: “My three favorite things in the world – my husband, La Colombe d’Or restaurant, and my new handbag.”

Fans gushed over Carol’s vacay look as one said: “You look fab. I love your outfit, and your handbag.”

Another commented: “You look absolutely amazing, I love the bag as well.”

