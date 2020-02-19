The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 19th February 2020
Loose Women's Carol McGiffin shares snaps from her 60th birthday celebrations in Australia

Having a lovely time!

By Paul Hirons

Daytime TV star Carol McGiffin has been celebrating her 60th birthday in Australia and has shared family snaps with fans.

The Loose Women panellist posted a series of images to social media site Instagram, showing her lunching and having fun with pals at a waterside restaurant.

Seen dressed in a red, flowing summer dress next to her partner Mark Cassidy - who she married in a secret ceremony in Thailand in 2018 - Carol captioned one image: "Having a very nice birthday in Nelson Bay, Australia. Lunch at @thepoyers With some very old friends #60."

It wasn't long before her Loose Women colleagues took to the site to share in her celebrations.

Christine Lampard said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY GORGEOUS," followed by heart-for-eyes and champagne glass emojis.

Happy birthday Chump! Love ya.

Meanwhile, Kaye Adams said: "Happy birthday Chump! Love ya."

Finally, Nadia Swalha left her own birthday message to her pal: "So glad you are with friends!!! Ahhhh we miss you smelly poo!! Happy happy birthday bunny."

In another snap Carol shared, she and Mark were pictured with friends enjoying a sun-filled 'long lunch' at a restaurant on the New South Wales coast, north of Sydney.

She captioned the image: "Long, slow, birthday lunch at The Poyers #birthday #oldfriends #australia #60."

In another birthday snap, Carol is seen standing next to a pal who has decorated their abode with celebratory bunting... and more champagne!

This time, Carol captioned the image: "My mate Julie has pulled out all the stops with the decorations! Like I need reminding #60."

Many of her followers joined in with the celebrations.

"Omg Carol Mcgiff are you 60!!! Well a very happy birthday you look fab keep enjoying life like you do, all the best," one said.

Another wrote: "Omg you look so young. I’m shocked Carol. Have a wonderful birthday lovely lady. Love your dress too."

Finally, a third wrote: "Happy birthday. You look amazing. Happy healthy and living life. Go for it! Big hugs."

Carol also got a shock during her time in Australia: she bumped into Geordie Shore star and her former Celebrity Big Brother housemate, Charlotte Crosby.

Charlotte, 29, has been in the country appearing in the Aussie version of I'm A Celebrity.

Sharing a pavement-side selfie, Carol captioned the image: "What are the chances?

"Walking down the street in Manly, Sydney and look who I bumped into!!!

"Only @charlottegshore!!! So good to see my old mucker from #CBB and her OZ I’m A Celeb family."

