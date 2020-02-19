Loose Women's Carol McGiffin shares snaps from her 60th birthday celebrations in Australia

Daytime TV star Carol McGiffin has been celebrating her 60th birthday in Australia and has shared family snaps with fans.

The Loose Women panellist posted a series of images to social media site Instagram, showing her lunching and having fun with pals at a waterside restaurant.

Seen dressed in a red, flowing summer dress next to her partner Mark Cassidy - who she married in a secret ceremony in Thailand in 2018 - Carol captioned one image: "Having a very nice birthday in Nelson Bay, Australia. Lunch at @thepoyers With some very old friends #60."

It wasn't long before her Loose Women colleagues took to the site to share in her celebrations.

Christine Lampard said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY GORGEOUS," followed by heart-for-eyes and champagne glass emojis.

Meanwhile, Kaye Adams said: "Happy birthday Chump! Love ya."

Finally, Nadia Swalha left her own birthday message to her pal: "So glad you are with friends!!! Ahhhh we miss you smelly poo!! Happy happy birthday bunny."

In another snap Carol shared, she and Mark were pictured with friends enjoying a sun-filled 'long lunch' at a restaurant on the New South Wales coast, north of Sydney.

She captioned the image: "Long, slow, birthday lunch at The Poyers #birthday #oldfriends #australia #60."

In another birthday snap, Carol is seen standing next to a pal who has decorated their abode with celebratory bunting... and more champagne!

This time, Carol captioned the image: "My mate Julie has pulled out all the stops with the decorations! Like I need reminding #60."

Many of her followers joined in with the celebrations.

"Omg Carol Mcgiff are you 60!!! Well a very happy birthday you look fab keep enjoying life like you do, all the best," one said.

Another wrote: "Omg you look so young. I’m shocked Carol. Have a wonderful birthday lovely lady. Love your dress too."

Finally, a third wrote: "Happy birthday. You look amazing. Happy healthy and living life. Go for it! Big hugs."

Carol also got a shock during her time in Australia: she bumped into Geordie Shore star and her former Celebrity Big Brother housemate, Charlotte Crosby.

Charlotte, 29, has been in the country appearing in the Aussie version of I'm A Celebrity.

Sharing a pavement-side selfie, Carol captioned the image: "What are the chances?

"Walking down the street in Manly, Sydney and look who I bumped into!!!

"Only @charlottegshore!!! So good to see my old mucker from #CBB and her OZ I’m A Celeb family."

