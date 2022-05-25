Long Lost Family star Nicky Campbell on the secret behind his weight loss

Long Lost Family star Nicky Campbell previously lost weight after switching up his diet.

The radio presenter, 61, appears on the ITV programme alongside co-star Davina McCall tonight (May 25).

Back in 2016, Nicky decided to lose weight by making some small changes to his eating habits.

Nicky Campbell appears on Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace tonight (Credit: ITV1)

Long Lost Family host Nicky Campbell on his weight loss

Nicky lost weight after cutting bread, red meat and chocolate from his diet.

As a result, the star managed to drop some weight – going from a 34 inch waist to a slender 32.

He made the announcement on his BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast programme at the time.

No chocolate, no bread, no red meat, I tell you.

Nicky shared: “I’ll tell you what, I’m very, very pleased with myself, because I went to buy some trousers, not leather trousers Theresa-May style.

“I had to go and get myself some new jeans because my 34s are just falling off. 32s, down two jean sizes.”

He went on to clarify: “Two waist sizes. No chocolate, no bread, no red meat, I tell you.”

Nicky cut out bread, red meat and chocolate from his diet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Long Lost Family on ITV1: How to apply to get on the show?

It isn’t the first time Nicky has opened up on his health and wellbeing.

The Long Lost Family host, 60, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020.

Since then, Nicky has often spoken out about the condition and how it affects him.

Nicky’s mental health battle

Appearing on Loose Women last year, the star bravely discussed how he turned to help following a breakdown.

The ITV presenter shared: “I had this breakdown outside Euston Station one day. The whole world fell on top of me.

“I started weeping and I scrambled for my mobile phone and I rang Tina.”

Nicky appears on Long Lost Family alongside Davina McCall (Credit: ITV1)

Nicky’s wife Tina, who also appeared on the show, added: “He called me and said, ‘I can’t go on, it’s too much’, and I thought, ‘where are you?’ – ‘I’m at Euston station.’

“I thought he was going to jump in front of a train.”

Thankfully, Nicky has managed to overcome his struggles.

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

On Lorraine, he previously shared: “Getting a diagnosis and knowing what was wrong all your life has just been fantastic.

“My friends have been amazing. If this resonates with people it’s all kind of worth it.”

Nicky has been married to Tina since December 1997, and together they share four daughters – Breagha, Lilla, Kirsty and Isla.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace continues on Wednesday 25 May at 9pm on ITV1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.