Death of London Marathon runner confirmed just hours after he completed race

The death of a London Marathon runner has sadly been announced today (Wednesday, April 26). The runner died as he walked home after completing the race on Sunday.

On Sunday, Steve Shanks, 45, took part in the London Marathon. Steve managed to complete the race in two hours and 53 minutes. However, shortly after the race he was taken ill. Steve sadly died as he travelled home.

Event organisers penned a statement sending condolences to Steve’s friends and family.

“Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon,” it read.

Steve died after taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday (Credit: GoFundMe)

Death of London Marathon runner Steve Shanks

The statement continued, reading: “Steve, who was 45 and lived in Bingham, Nottingham, was a very experienced runner who had completed many marathons and finished on Sunday in 2:53:26.

The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.

“All involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Steve’s wife Jess, his family and friends. A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve’s memory,” it then said.

The statement then continued. “The cause of death will be established later through medical examination. The family has asked for privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes,” it said.

Steve’s wife, Jesscia, paid tribute on Facebook, expressing her “great sadness” over the loss of her “wonderful husband”.

Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon. A fundraising page has been set up in Steve’s memory here: https://t.co/8HJePAUSkf pic.twitter.com/Dh0CyxMY32 — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2023

GoFundMe set up for Steve

In wake of Steve’s death, a GoFundMe has been set up in his memory. The fundraiser is raising money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“It was a cause close to his heart because a number of his close friends have MS,” the GoFundMe page explains. “Steve was a keen runner never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round. But he was more than just a runner he was musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music,” it then continued.

“He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, treasured son and son in law, and a much loved friend. He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories,” it then said.

Since being launched yesterday (Tuesday, April 25), the GoFundMe has raised over £4,200, smashing its goal of £2,500.

Read more: Weather forecast: UK set for snow as temperatures set to plummet to -7C

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.