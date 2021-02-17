Although he is due to give a lockdown update on Monday (February 22), it’s not thought Prime Minister Boris Johnson will change his work from home instruction.

Despite lockdown restrictions gradually easing, Boris isn’t thought to be changing the work from home message any time soon.

In fact, it’s expected that Brits will be working from home for the “foreseeable future”.

Boris Johnson isn’t expected to change the work from home message during Monday’s lockdown update (Credit: Splash News)

Lockdown update: What do we know?

On Monday, the Prime Minister is set to address the nation with his lockdown easing roadmap.

Read more: Pubs set to reopen in ‘early May’ as Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap ‘revealed’

Schools are slated to reopen on March 8, non-essential shops will follow, before pubs and restaurants are also allowed to welcome customers once more in “early May”.

We wouldn’t bring in a new message at this stage because it will confuse people. The road map is to set out where we’re going.

However, one thing that isn’t set to change is the work from home order.

Brits will be working from home for the ‘foreseeable future’ (Credit: Pexels)

Working from home set to remain for ‘foreseeable future’

The Daily Mail reports that office staff will be told to continue working from home, despite other lockdown restrictions easing and the infection rate falling.

As a result, the PM isn’t expected to give a firm date when Brits can return to offices.

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘optimistic’ about easing lockdown restrictions

Instead, the work from home if you can message will continue to guide employers.

Ahead of the announcement, some bosses have even told employees to work from home till the end of the year.

Some employers are adopting a ‘no jab, no job’ policy for the return to work (Credit: Pexels)

Lockdown update: ‘No jab, no job’

Ahead of the return to work, some companies are reported to be drafting new contracts that’ll insist their staff have the COVID vaccine before returning to work.

Lawyers have claimed that bosses at care homes have started looking at contracts.

Large international companies including an energy firm are also said to be making arrangements.

What has Boris Johnson said about a return to offices?

Boris has been asked if he’ll be updating the message on working from home.

He revealed: “I don’t think that will happen. We have a way to go before that changes.

“We wouldn’t bring in a new message at this stage because it will confuse people. The roadmap is to set out where we’re going.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.