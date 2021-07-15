Lockdown rules could return to England in just 11 WEEKS, experts are fearing.

Boris Johnson recently announced that all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in England from Monday, July 19.

However, experts are concerned that cases will reach 200,000 a day by the peak of the third wave in August.

Lockdown could return in 11 weeks, experts fear (Credit: Pexels)

Lockdown to return to UK?

Asked whether restrictions would come back, Calum Semple, member of SAGE, told BBC Breakfast: “Possibly, and it may just be about reinforcing some common sense.

“It may be bringing back some mask-wearing in certain environments.”

Meanwhile, Dr Susan Hopkins told the Andrew Marr Show that we “may have to do further lockdowns this winter”.

Mr Johnson recently insisted that the pandemic is “not over” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, this depends on whether “the hospitals start to become overwhelmed at some point”.

The Sun reports that the prime minister’s September 30 review could be the point at which lockdown measures return.

Mr Johnson recently confirmed restrictions would lift on July 19.

However, he insisted that this pandemic is “not over” but believed it was right to proceed with “caution”.

Face masks won’t be a legal requirement from July 19 (Credit: Pexels)

Mr Johnson said in a press conference: “If we are seeing very exceptional circumstances, the arrival of a new variant that we haven’t bargained for, budgeted for, that really is causing us a real problem…

“…then obviously we must rule nothing out.”

So what restrictions will lift?

The one-metre social distancing rule will be scrapped.

However, guidance will continue if someone has tested positive and self-isolating and in airports or other ports of entry.

All Covid restrictions will lift from July 19 (Credit: Pexels)

Limits on social contact in England will no longer be in force, meaning the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people outdoors will end.

In addition, there will be no legal requirement to wear face coverings.

However, there’s guidance to use masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in enclosed public spaces.

People will also be able to return to the office as guidance on working from home will be scrapped.

Finally, the limits on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals will also end.

