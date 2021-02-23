A roadmap of lifting lockdown restrictions was unveiled by Boris Johnson on Monday evening.

A new four-step plan to ease England’s lockdown could see all limits on social contact lifted by June 21 if the conditions in each stage are met.

The Prime Minister said schools will reopen on March 8 while non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality could reopen from April.

Boris Johnson announced the lockdown roadmap on Monday evening (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Lockdown roadmap: What are the stages?

There are five weeks between each stage and the government will examine data to assess the impact of previous steps.

Read more: Lockdown restrictions: Timeline of how England’s rules will relax month by month

This assessment will be based on the vaccine development, evidence showing vaccines are reducing hospialisations and deaths, infection rates don’t risk a surge in hospitalisations and the risk of new variants.

THREAD: The COVID-19 Roadmap for England: Step 1 🔵 8 March

🔵 29 March More information: https://t.co/uIi9lFqgJw pic.twitter.com/6tqUCwSLJ0 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 22, 2021

Stage one: March 8

The first stage begins next month when schools and colleges plan to reopen on March 8.

Outdoor after-school sports and activities will also be allowed.

Meanwhile, recreation or exercise outdoors with your household or one other person from another household will be allowed.

However, mixing with other households indoors isn’t allowed.

Stage one: March 29

From March 29, outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed.

Outdoor sport and leisure facilities will open and organised outdoor sport is allowed for adults and children.

Schools will return from March 8 in the lockdown roadmap (Credit: Pexels)

Stage two: April 12

Five weeks later, pubs and restaurants can reopen outside for two households or up to the rule of six.

Hairdressers, gyms, non-essential shops, libraries and community centres can also open.

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas will also be allowed.

Meanwhile, self-contained holiday accommodation, such as self-catering lets and camp sites, can happen.

However, indoor mixing between different households will not be allowed.

Mr Johnson confirmed hospitality curfews will end as will requirements to eat a substantial meal alongside alcohol.

Hairdressers will reopen from April 12 (Credit: Pexels.com)

Stage three: May 17

Outdoors, most social contact rules will be lifted and up to 30 people can meet outdoors.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households will apply.

In addition, outdoor performances such as outdoor cinemas and outdoor theatres can reopen.

Indoor hospitality and hotels can reopen as well as entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas.

Larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues will be allowed with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full.

Outdoor venues will allow a capacity of 4,000 people or half-full.

Meanwhile, up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions, funerals and wakes.

Indoor hospitality can reopen in step three (Credit: Pexels.com)

Lockdown roadmap – Step four: June 21

Finally, at stage four, there will be no legal limits on social contact.

Read more: Schools reopening: Government to provide funds for ‘catch-up classes’ during summer holidays

There’s hopes nightclubs will be able to reopen and restrictions lifted on large events and performances that apply in step three.

There will also be decisions made on whether all limits can be removed on weddings and other life events.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.