Lockdown restrictions will lift in England next Wednesday (December 2). But which businesses will reopen and which will stay sadly closed?

England has been in a month-long Government-enforced lockdown since November 5.

All non-essential shops closed, gyms were told they were unable to operate, pubs closed and restaurants switched to takeaway and delivery only.

However, all that is set to change next week.

Which businesses will reopen when lockdown restrictions lift?

When lockdown ends on December 2, people living in England can expect to enjoy a little more freedom, as well as a spot of Christmas shopping.

However, what opens is dependant on which tier you are living in.

People in tier one will enjoy the greatest freedom. Those in tiers two and three will be more limited in what they are able to do.

The tiers are expected to be announced on Thursday (November 26).

Hairdressers will reopen across all tiers (Credit: Pexels)

Tier 3 businesses reopening

If you’re living in tier three, non-essentials retailers will be able to reopen.

High streets will reopen to shoppers who want to do their Christmas shopping, with toy stores and clothes shops among those reopening.

Swimming pools, leisure centres and gyms will all reopen but group classes will be banned.

Places of worship will also reopen in the run up to the festive season.

For those looking for a Christmas spruce up, beauty salons and hairdressers will also reopen their doors.

Pubs, restaurants and bars can reopen, but for takeaway or delivery only.

Gyms will also reopen but group classes will be banned (Credit: Pexels)

Tier 2 businesses reopening

On top of everything in tier three, tier two residents will enjoy a further relaxation of the rules.

Pubs, restaurants and bars can reopen for people to dine-in as long as they serve a substantial meal with any alcohol.

SAGE data has always highlighted that retail is a safe environment, and firms have spent hundreds of millions on safety measures.

The 10pm curfew will also extend until 11pm.

Casinos, cinemas, galleries, museums, theatres, bowling alleys and soft play areas can also reopen.

Tier 1 reopenings

As long as firms are COVID-secure, most things can reopen in tier one.

Restaurants and pubs offering dine-in will only be allowed to operate table service, though.

The only thing that has to remain closed is nightclubs. They haven’t been allowed to reopen since they closed their doors back in March.

Helen Dickinson of the British Retail Consortium welcomed the lockdown restrictions lifting.

She said: “Retailers will be relieved by the government’s confirmation that all shops can reopen once the current restrictions are lifted.

“SAGE data has always highlighted that retail is a safe environment, and firms have spent hundreds of millions on safety measures.”

