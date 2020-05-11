Lockdown Brits CAN meet friends and family members in the park from Wednesday

Brits who are missing friends and family members as the UK lockdown continues have been given a lifeline by the government.

Following Boris Johnson's address to the nation, it has been revealed that we can soon meet up with friends family members outside of our own household.

However, there are strict conditions to the meetings.

Boris Johnson changed the UK lockdown laws (Credit: Sky News)

The meetings – which can happen from Wednesday (May 13) – must take place in public spaces such as a park.

Social distancing measures must also be observed.

Until now, different households have been banned from mixing. This was due to fear of spreading the disease and putting further pressure on the NHS.

UK lockdown laws also state that groups of no more than two people from different households can meet up at any one time.

So just to be absolutely clear, people cannot mix within the homes.

However, thanks to foreign secretary Dominic Raab, confusion reigns over whether you can meet more than one person – for example both of your parents – at the same time.

Dominic Raab sparked confusion on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "If you're out in the park and you're two metres apart and use some common sense and you socially distance, you can meet up with other people."

Raab causes confusion

He was also asked if people could meet their mother in the morning and father in the afternoon.

Raab said: "Outside in the outdoors, staying two metres apart, yes."

However, on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he appeared to contradict his own advice.

Asked if you could meet them both parents at the same time, he said: "You could if there's two metres apart."

Meet outside the home

He was also asked if family members from different households can meet in the garden or driveway of their home.

You can meet friends and family at the park (Credit: Pexels)

"We are not moving to a stage where we say that households can mix inside the home," he advised.

Raab added: "So just to be absolutely clear, people cannot mix within the homes. That advice is not changing."

