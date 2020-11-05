Boris Johnson at Downing Street
Second lockdown: Boris Johnson insists four weeks is ‘enough’

The PM spoke from Downing Street this afternoon

By Richard Bell

The National lockdown will definitely end on December 2, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised.

Speaking this afternoon (Thursday, November 5) at 10 Downing Street, the PM offered hope to people all over the country as he insisted the second national coronavirus lockdown will “expire” in four weeks’ time.

Boris Johnson spoke about the national lockdown this afternoon (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

What did Boris Johnson say about the second national lockdown?

In a live press conference, Boris said he knows “how tough” the situation is for people living under the restrictions.

He promised: “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The PM told viewers that the national lockdown will come to an end on December 2, as “four weeks is enough” for the measures to make a proper impact.

After that, he said, the country would return to a tiered system to keep infection rates under control.

He also spoke about a mass testing scheme, which would be tried out in Liverpool.

However, a number of people on social media expressed scepticism that it would actually just be four weeks of national lockdown.

Boris Johnson with a cup of coffee in the park
The Prime Minister has promised the national lockdown will end on December 2 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did viewers react to the Prime Minister’s announcement?

One said on Twitter: “Is Boris having a laugh with us when he says this lockdown expires in four weeks, but also says furlough is extended until the end of March? Does he not realise we’ve all been watching this pantomime for most of the year and know the script now!?”

Another wrote: “Political suicide for Boris if we’re still in lockdown past December 2.”

Boris Johnson wearing a face mask
Four weeks is “enough” to make an impact, Boris insisted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else tweeted: “All Johnson is promising is return to tier conditions after four weeks of full lockdown. That will mean no family Christmas for the majority. Not good enough, Boris. I shall be ignoring you at that time.”

“Lockdown will automatically expire on December 2?” asked a fourth, alongside a GIF reading, ‘I don’t believe you’.

A fifth put: “Does Boris really think we’re all that gullible to think that we believe him when he says lockdown is going to be four weeks long? Due to his all-round [bleep] approach to everything he’s done since he became PM, it’s very likely it’s going to be longer.”

