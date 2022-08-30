Lizzie Cundy declares her vagina ’squeaks when she walks’ after new ‘super vagina’ treatment

Former WAG Lizzie Cundy has revealed she’s undergone a “super vagina” procedure that’s had some interesting side effects.

The 54-year-old star has said the treatment has made her feel like a “new woman” as she appeared on GB News.

The beauty procedure, which involves tightening the vagina, was done as the star admits she has tried to up her sex appeal.

Lizzie Cundy has opened up about her vagina surgery (Credit: Cover Images)

Lizzie Cundy opens up about her ‘intimate’ procedure

The glamorous star underwent her vagina treatment at a top London clinic, and has said she is thrilled with the results.

She told Closer: “I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down! I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina to match.”

The star then added: “I only date younger men and they’re flocking for a date. I’ll be treating my vagina like a temple now… worship away, boys!

“I’ve been seeing someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life!”

Lizzie is known for her racy Instagram pictures, and has previously revealed that her sons are ’embarrassed’ to take her steamy snaps.

Instead, she now gets her gardener to take her saucy naked snaps!

Lizzie first came into the spotlight when she married ex-husband Jason Cundy. The pair split back in 2010 after he met singer Hannah Pedley.

Party girl Lizzie Cundy is known for her glam style and looks (Credit: Cover Images)

Lizzie takes a swipe at Carol Vorderman

Lizzie has always been open about her surgery and beauty habits, but she has now made a sly swipe at former Countdown star Carol Vorderman.

Speaking on TalkTV, Lizzie said she has spent a large amount of money to not look like the former Countdown star.

She appeared alongside a fellow guest and Boy George impersonator Liam Halewood, who revealed that he had spent thousands of pounds on surgery.

Lizzie said: “Listen, I spent around £16,000 not to look like Carol Vorderman!”

In the same clip, host James Whale then asked Lizzie about having a bum lift, which Lizzie swiftly denied.

James then played Lizzie an old clip which talked about bum enhancing treatments, despite her denying this in the past.

Lizzie hit back: “This is not fair, I’ve not had a bum lift, it was a massage. That was very unfair, I have not had a bum lift, what is going on?!”

