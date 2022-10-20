Favourite to replace Liz Truss as PM as Twitter explodes with memes over her resignation

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister after only six weeks on the job.

Truss has been in office for just 45 days. As a result, it marks the shortest tenure of any UK prime minister.

The second shortest-serving PM was George Canning, who served for 119 days before he died in 1827.

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

She revealed that she will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen, and said a leadership vote would be held next week.

As the country descends further into mayhem and chaos, Twitter immediately exploded with countless memes poking fun at all the political drama.

While Truss is going to have plenty of time on her hands she may want to avoid Twitter at all costs.

Here’s a look at some of the funniest memes out there so far.

Lizz Truss arriving at the house of commons. pic.twitter.com/wDekpgsbBI — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Boyle🇻🇦 (@Boyle_67) October 17, 2022

Liz Truss rn pic.twitter.com/bfLb20dBaV — Sminty Drop (@smintyd) October 20, 2022

Married At First Sight UK 2022 lasted longer than Liz Truss's time as Prime Minister, but the jury is out on which was more chaotic. — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) October 20, 2022

‘Believe’ by Cher was number one in the UK for five days longer than Liz Truss was Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/kPmjjHyyYK — James (@DrJamesJBailey) October 20, 2022

I’ve waited for taxis home after a night out longer than liz truss has been primeMinister pic.twitter.com/mOP4U4LFBS — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss’s reign as Prime Minster was shorter than a series of Love Island. — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) October 20, 2022

Today is Liz Truss’s second worst Thursday pic.twitter.com/YC0M7fB8sz — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss saidpic.twitter.com/qgEmQlvqYo — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) October 20, 2022

Even Jedward tweeted, writing: “We lasted longer on X Factor than Liz truss as Prime Minister!”

We lasted longer on Xfactor than Liz truss as Prime Minister! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 20, 2022

Who will be the next Prime Minister?

Currently, the odds are on Rishi Sunak to step into the cursed role next.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “After Liz Truss resigned from No.10 to become the shortest serving Prime Minister, her former leadership election rival Rishi Sunak is the 11/10 favourite to take the top job.

“Penny Mordaunt, who also stood to replace Boris Johnson, is next in the market at 7/2 and Ben Wallace is next at 8/1, while recently-appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is 9/1.

“A sensational return for Johnson, who was replaced by Truss, is 13/1 and far from out of the question according to the odds.”

Meanwhile, Truss gave her statement just after 1:30pm outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday (October 20).

Liz Truss statement

She said in full: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.

“Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.”

She then went on to list her achievements as Prime Minister, which would explain why the speech was so brief.

Truss continued: “I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.”

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security,” she added. “I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.”

