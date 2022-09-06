Liz Truss’ ‘abolish the monarchy’ speech resurfaced ahead of her meeting with Queen

Liz Truss, who will be the next Prime Minister, may have an awkward meeting with the Queen today (Tuesday, September 6) after an old ‘anti-monarchy’ speech of hers resurfaced recently.

Truss is set to meet Her Majesty in Balmoral today to be formally appointed as the country’s latest Prime Minister.

Liz Truss is the next Prime Minister (Credit: ITV)

Yesterday saw Truss become the next PM.

The 47-year-old saw off Rishi Sunak in the polls, beating him by over 20,000 votes.

She was backed by 57.4% of Tories who voted.

However, this is down from the 66.4% who backed Boris Johnson back in 2019.

She becomes the fourth PM since 2016, and just the third female PM the UK has ever had.

In her victory speech, she said it is an “honour” to be the next PM. She also said that she will deliver for the country, including on the energy and cost of living crisis.

Heading to Balmoral where the Queen will see off Boris Johnson today then invite Liz Truss to be her 15th Prime Minister.

We’ll never know what they talk about but it’s unlikely either woman will bring up Ms Truss’ Abolish the Monarchy speech from 1994.

Just in case u missed it👇 pic.twitter.com/EtvU34OowS — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 6, 2022

Liz Truss’ speech to forget

Today, Truss is set to meet the Queen at Balmoral. She will be formally appointed Prime Minister there.

However, the meeting between Truss and the Queen could prove to be an awkward one thanks to an old speech.

Back in 1994, Truss gave a speech at a Lib Dem conference where she called for the monarchy to be abolished.

“We do not believe that people should be born to rule or that they should put up and shut up about decisions that affect their everyday lives,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “We Liberal Democrats believe in opportunity for all. We do not believe people are born to rule.”

Truss added: “I believe in Democracy. Democracy with a capital D.”

The Queen and Liz’s meeting could be awkward (Credit: BBC)

Chris Ship, the royal editor for ITV News, uploaded the clip of Liz’s speech to his Twitter earlier today.

However, he seemed to confirm that it’s unlikely it’ll be discussed in her and the Queen’s meeting today.

“Heading to Balmoral where the Queen will see off Boris Johnson today then invite Liz Truss to be her 15th Prime Minister,” he tweeted.

“We’ll never know what they talk about but it’s unlikely either woman will bring up Ms Truss’ Abolish the Monarchy speech from 1994.”

Last month, Truss addressed her monarchy comments during an interview with Kay Burley.

She said: “I’ve already met the Queen and she’s been far too polite to raise that issue [her speech] with me and I will not be raising it with her. I was wrong to say what I did at the time.”

