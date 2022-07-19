Liz Hurley slathers herself in sun cream as she poses in skimpy yellow bikini

Liz Hurley made the most of the stunning sunny weather yesterday (July 18) as she posed in a bright yellow bikini.

The Austin Powers actress also pulled on a straw hat and proudly slathered on some sun cream as temperatures rose.

Swooning over her toned bikini bod, fans claimed that the actress was “still the most beautiful woman on the planet”.

Elizabeth Hurley turned heads in a bright yellow bikini (Credit: Cover Images)

Liz Hurley poses in skimpy yellow bikini

Elizabeth Hurley appeared in high spirits as she showed her followers how to stay safe from the sun during the heatwave.

Dressed like sunshine, the star posted a video of herself pulling on a straw hat and holding a bottle of sun cream in her back garden, as she braved the hot UK weather.

In the post, Elizabeth also showed off her toned arms and killer legs as she posed for the camera in a bright yellow bikini.

She captioned the post: “Hat and SPF. @elizabethhurleybeach @clinique.”

Her stunning bikini piece was also a set from her own line of beachwear called Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she designed herself.

She established her swimwear range in 2005 and it caters to women as well as girls aged 13 and up.

The bright yellow bikini Liz is wearing is called the Sunshine Bikini and costs £144.

Elizabeth Hurley is ‘still the world’s most beautiful woman’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans left swooning over Liz Hurley’s gorgeous snap

Elizabeth Hurley’s stunning bikini pic sparked a major reaction from fans as they claimed she “still” looks beautiful.

Many even flooded the ageless actress’ comments with flame and heart eye emojis

One fan wrote: “Elizabeth you’re still stunning.”

Another said: “Still the most beautiful woman on the planet.”

Someone else commented: “The bikinis are nice but that bod, WOW.”

