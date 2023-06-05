Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly married her footballer boyfriend in secret Caribbean wedding ceremony.

According to the Mirror, Leigh-Anne and Andre Grey tied the knot in Jamaica with their family and closest friends present.

The couple’s friends were also reportedly seen dancing at the reception of the wedding, which was held at beachside venue. Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall was said to present.

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray have been together since 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne ‘sensational’ wedding look

Leigh-Anne is said to have worn a stunning figure-hugging white dress, while her hair was kept back in a classic bun. Andre reportedly sported a white shirt with a pair of fitted grey trousers.

The singer and her new husband reportedly celebrated their big day with a huge party. The celebrations also included a song specially dedicated to them both. Sources claimed it described the bride as a “Queen”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne’s twins join the party

Before the ceremony, Leigh-Anne posted snaps of the couple with their twin children in Jamaica. Her caption read: “We home. Haven’t felt this whole in a while. Quality family time doesn’t come often so I’ve been enjoying every second. Slide 2 the bubbas saw the sea for the first time in a year, cautious at first but they are full on water babies now and that makes me so happy.”

Hun be honest with us, are you getting married?

Taking to the comments section, one person asked: “Hun be honest with us, are you getting married?” A second replied: “She def is. The whole team is in Jamaica!!” And another said: “They’re engaged and she always said she was gonna do it in Jamaica so y’all just be patient and we’ll get the pics afterwards to cry over.”

Leigh-Anne celebrated her hen-do last month (Credit: Splash News)

The Little Mix star and Andre have been together since 2016. He asked her to marry him on their fourth anniversary in 2020 at their home. The couple welcomed their twins the following year and have kept their names and genders private.

Last month, Leigh-Anne travelled abroad with her pals for her hen do. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote: “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams. I love these women more then humanly possible and I’m getting married y’all.”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother star Marnie Simpson announces she’s married partner: ‘We’re over the moon’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.