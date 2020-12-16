Little Mix star Jesy Nelson could build her fortune even more next year and earn a whopping £4.13 million after leaving the band.

The singer announced her decision to quit the band earlier this week, revealing it took a toll on her mental health.

Now, showbiz finance expert Kevin Roos predicts Jesy could make millions next year.

Jesy Nelson could build her net worth even more next year and earn a whopping £4.13 million (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson could make fortune after leaving Little Mix

Director of ManySpins.com Kevin said Jesy is likely to earn millions without her Little Mix bandmates.

Read more: Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix: Being in the band has taken a toll on her ‘mental health’

He broke down different sections of the showbiz world and what Jesy could find herself going into.

The first is presenting.

Jesy has quit Little Mix (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson to become a presenter?

He said: “Next year, Jesy’s career could definitely lean towards presenting.

“She has such a great empathy for people that something like The Voice or X factor could be a great place for her to be a mentor/judge.”

According to Kevin, a X Factor judge fee could be £1.1m.

Meanwhile, Jesy could make another documentary after her hit BBC show Odd One Out received much praise.

The singer could make another documentary (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Kevin said: “As well as singing, Jesy has created a name for herself in the TV word, after winning an NTA for her documentary ‘Odd One Out’.

“Another documentary on the reasons behind leaving Little Mix and mental health could be on the cards.”

The documentary earnings could mount to £800k, he added.

Elsewhere, like many celebrities, Jesy could make millions on Instagram.

Kevin explained: “Like her ex-bandmates, Jesy has a huge social media presence, boasting 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Jesy could earn millions on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“A single Instagram post reportedly earns Jesy £18k, so if she was to do two a week she’d be likely earning £1.73m per year!”

From this, Jesy could earn £1.73 million, according to Kevin.

Finally, Kevin said the star could earn £500,000 with a clothing deal.

Little Mix did a clothing collab in 2019 with high street shop Pretty Little Thing.

However, Jesy’s style could land her a solo deal, Kevin thinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

What did Jesy say about leaving Little Mix?

Earlier this week, Jesy said in a statement: “The past nine years in Little Mix have been the most incredible time in my life.

Read more: Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix: Chris Hughes supports ex-girlfriend after she quits

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.

“So after much consideration and wit a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.