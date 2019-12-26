Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall calls out 'horny' fans on Christmas Day post

Singer Jade Thirlwall, best known as one-fourth of pop group Little Mix, was forced to call out 'horny' fans after one left a risqué comment on her latest Instagram photo.

The pop star shared a snap of herself on Christmas Day and joked that she was waiting for it to end so she could enjoy her Boxing Day birthday.

The picture showed her standing in a swimming pool, apparently naked, with a Santa hat superimposed on her head and her eyes rolling in apparent boredom.

Read more: Piers Morgan poses for a festive photo with all four of his kids

She wrote in the caption: "Me waiting for Christmas to end so my birthday can begin."

It was posted innocently enough but it seems one of Jade's followers had other ideas.

These horny commenters have no chill.

She later posted a screengrab on her Instagram Stories showing that a spam account had written in the comments: "Don't look at my story if you don't want to masturbate."

Jade replied: "You comment so quick like, damn, chill out hun."

In the Story's caption, she said: "These horny commenters have no chill."

Despite pretending to be a bit of a Grinch, Jade celebrated Christmas this year by posting a string of festive snaps from her childhood.

In one she sat on her dad's lap while he wore a Santa costume, which she captioned: "Merry Christmas from me and Santa (me Dad)."

In another pic, a young Jade looked super cute as she smiled for the camera while opening her presents.

She joked in the caption: "When you've finished opening your presents and haven't got what you asked for then your mam gives you one last one and says, 'Thought I'd forgot, didn't ya [sic]."

Read more: Little Mix 'broken hearted' as they cancel gig after production truck accident

Jade shot to fame on the 2011 series of The X Factor as a member of Little Mix, which also includes Jesy Nelson, 28, Perrie Edwards, 26, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock, 28.

Jade normally keeps her Instagram light by posting modelling snaps and updating fans on Little Mix's latest goings-on - although she doesn't shirk from speaking openly about issues she feels are important.

Earlier this year, the star spoke candidly about the band's early struggles with mental health after being thrust into the limelight. She's also previously talked about her battle with anorexia.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.