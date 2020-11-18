Little Mix fans hit back at solo claims after Jesy Nelson takes a break from band

Little Mix fans have hit back at claims the girl group are planning solo careers – just hours after Jesy Nelson announced she is taking “time off”.

The singer announced her break from the band in a statement via the group’s management yesterday (November 17).

But after reports claimed Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are planning on going solo, fans were quick to defend the stars.

Are Little Mix going solo?

According to The Sun, the band have been involved in secret plans to launch individual careers next year.

A source revealed: “Some of the girls might end up taking on solo projects with their current management team too. But this isn’t about ending the band, it’s about looking to the future.”

However, fans insist that isn’t the case.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Little Mix have said a hundred times they cant imagine going solo and it’s true because believe it or not, they’re actually best friends.”

Jesy recently announced a break from the band (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Little mix is not breaking up nor are they going solo!! They’ve said time and time again they’re best friends/sisters and love doing it together.”

A third added: “Some of these people are not understanding that Jesy is taking a step back for HEALTH reasons and NOT solo endeavours. Little Mix are not going anywhere, so go cry about it.”

What did Jesy Nelson say?

Jesy, 29, confirmed her hiatus from the band on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for the group said: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

The X Factor winners are reportedly going solo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

It comes after the star pulled out of the final of Little Mix’s The Search.

Jesy was also due to appear at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Their manager said: “Little Mix statement: Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.

“She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s.”

No further details have been given about Jesy’s illness.

What have Little Mix said about going solo?

Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne have all previously revealed they had no plans to go their separate ways.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Jade said: “It’s all or nothing with us.

Little Mix rose to fame on the X Factor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We are sisters so if one of us left, that would be it!”

Meanwhile, Jesy hinted at a solo career during a conversation with BuzzFeed in May.

She said: “I do think there will be a time when we’ll all eventually do our solo projects.

“But I think we’ll always come back together as Little Mix.”

