Little Mix ruled the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena last night (May 11).

The girls – pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and pregnant Perrie Edwards – picked up the award for Best British Group.

And, in doing so, they made history and became the first all-female group to ever scoop the accolade.

Little Mix won Best British Group at the Brit Awards last night (Credit: YouTube)

What happened with Little Mix at the Brit Awards last night?

During their Best British Group acceptance award, Little Mix thanked departed member Jesy Nelson for her contribution to the band.

Read more: Perrie Edwards reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

Jesy announced her departure from the quartet who were formed on The X Factor back in December 2020.

She cited mental health as her reason for quitting.

Last week, it was reported that Jesy wanted nothing more to do with the girls, however, based on her actions last night, the reports seem pretty wide of the mark.

Jesy Nelson posted to Instagram and sent love to the girls (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jesy Nelson say about Little Mix last night?

Although she wasn’t at the O2 Arena, her former bandmates were clearly at the forefront of Jesy’s mind.

Read more: Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

After the ladies thanked her in their speech, Jesy broke her silence about the win on Instagram.

She posted a picture of Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie to her Instagram Stories and sent the girls her love.

We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy and our amazing team.

Jesy captioned the shot with five red love heart emojis.

She also added three clapping hand emojis to the post.

Jesy Nelson with Little Mix prior to the split in December 2020 (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Little Mix say about Jesy?

The girls stood on stage and delivered their acceptance speech and explained they’d been together for 10 years, with Leigh-Anne calling them “the best years of our lives”.

She added: “We’ve made so many beautiful memories.

“We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy and our amazing team.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of the show.