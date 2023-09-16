Listed: Russell Brand’s celebrity exes from Kate Moss and Katy Perry to a Spice Girl

Comedian Russell Brand has hit the headlines as he denies the “serious criminal accusations” that have been made against him.

The star posted a video in which he shot down a string of allegations, which were later today reported to concern sexual assaults.

In the video, 48-year-old Russell said: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“These pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“During that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”

Let’s take a look at Russell’s previous relationships…

Russell and his current wife Laura Brand (Credit: YouTube / Russell Brand)

Russell Brand’s celebrity exes

Before settling down with his wife Laura, Russell gained notoriety thanks to his wooing ways.

He had a brief fling with supermodel Kate Moss shortly after she’d broken up with Pete Doherty.

Kate Moss in New York, 2023 (Credit: Cover)

He once hosted the Big Brother after show and has added a string of reality TV notches to his bedpost, too. Kate Lawler, Imogen Thomas, Jasmine Lennard… the list goes on.

Imogen had a six-week affair with Russell through the summer of 2006. She later claimed he had lots of mirrors around his bedroom and was mostly interested in watching his own reflection.

Imogen added: “He only has a few friends. I got the impression he didn’t like being on his own. He would talk to his cat like it was a real person.”

Imogen Thomas at a premier in 2023 (Credit: Cover)

In 2008 Russell found himself in hot water after his fling with glamour model Georgina Baillie resulted in a controversial prank call. Egged on by Jonathan Ross during an episode of Radio 2’s The Russell Brand Show, Russell left lewd messages on the voicemail on Georgina’s actor grandfather Andrew Sach’s mobile.

Known for his role as Manuel on Faulty Towers, the incident became known as Sachsgate and although Russell apologised, it cost him his job at the BBC.

It’s also believed that he had a fling with Jude Law’s ex Sadie Frost and Kurt Cobain’s former lover Courtney Love.

Russell with Katy Perry in Los Angeles, 2011 (Credit: Cover)

When Russell met Katy Perry at the MTV VMA awards in 2010, it looked like he might be calming down.

The couple married after a brief courtship in October 2010, during a seven day celebration in India.

But their marriage lasted for only 14 months and Katy has since revealed that she found out about the divorce when Russell sent her a text message.

After their split, he was linked to Geri Halliwell in 2012.

Russell briefly dated Spice Girl Geri, seen here in 2008 (Credit: Cover)

Who is Russell Brand’s second wife?

Russell is now married to Laura Brand, formerly known as Laura Gallacher. Her older sister is sports commentator and Smooth Radio presenter Kirsty Gallacher and her dad is golfer Bernard Gallacher.

Laura once worked in the restaurant industry and now runs online shop The Joy Journal.

Kirsty introduced the couple in 2007 when Laura was 19 and he was 30. And though they dated briefly, he wasn’t ready for monogamy at the time.

However they reconnected in 2015. Laura told You magazine: “I remember him saying: ‘I think I want a quiet life and a family’ and it was exactly what I wanted. So then it was about seeing if we could build a foundation to make that happen.”

Russell is now married to Laura Brand (Credit: YouTube / Russell Brand)

The couple welcomed their first daughter Mabel in 2016. They married close to their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxford, a year later.

In 2018 their second daughter, Peggy, was born and it is believed that Laura, 36, has recently given birth to a third child.

She hasn’t commented publicly since her husband shared his video on YouTube on Friday 15 September.

During an interview with Lorraine in 2017, Russell revealed that domestic bliss was suiting him well. He said: “Getting married, having a baby… I feel very relaxed. Surprised but relaxed. I was watching my wife singing to our daughter, I thought: ‘Wow, this is happening.'”

