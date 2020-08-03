Lisa Snowdon wows in racy swimsuit shower snaps

Lisa Snowdon looked incredible as she posed in a racy swimsuit for a tropical shower.

The This Morning star, 48, shared several sexy shower photos on social media.

Sitting underneath an outdoors shower in Marrakech, Morocco, she looks decades younger.

Wearing a leopard print swimsuit, with a lacy cleavage feature, the snaps certainly delighted her army of fans.

Lisa Snowdon is well known for her sensational figure

Lisa Snowdon showed off her incredible bikini bod (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Posting the pics in view of her Instagram followers, she wrote: "One day I’ll fly away... Photo credit- my Mum. 2018- we had the best time.... Memories."

One user complimented the telly star with: "Wow so beautiful" and another penned: "You look incredible."

Another fan gushed: "That is one super cute swimsuit. Looking amazing as always."

And a further user shared Lisa's sentiment with: "We are all going to appreciate travelling so much more when we get to do it again. I’ve missed my summer holiday so much this year!"

During lockdown Lisa has presented fashion features from her Essex home for This Morning.

Hosting from her Essex home during lockdown

Lisa Snowdon is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Segments have included summer swimwear trends and face mask fashion.

The star has a media career that goes back several decades.

She started out as high fashion model and has been featured in campaigns for Gucci and appeared in Vogue.

She has presented the likes of Britain's Next Top Model and served as a Capital Radio host.

In 2016, Lisa competed in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. She was the second campmate to be eliminated.

She is currently engaged to George Smart. They were set to marry in Japan this summer, but were forced to cancel their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa has previously dated George Clooney and David Walliams.

In 2016 she said she has chosen not to have children after a series of unsuccessful relationships.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "It’s something I have kind of come to terms with. A lot of the younger ones in there want children or have children.

“I always wanted to be a mum when I was younger — it was something I always imagined doing and being.

“But slowly over the years it just hasn’t happened for various reasons, mostly the fact that I wasn’t in happy relationships and I just didn’t want to have a baby and not have a happy home."

