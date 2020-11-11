Lisa Snowdon has revisited her time on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The television personality, 48, competed on the ITV reality series back in 2016.

She says that she felt ‘pressured’ into showering in her bikini while being filmed for the show.

So much so, that she says she and her other fellow female campmates, put off washing for as long as they could.

Speaking to the Mail Online, she said: “We were like ‘Oh no, we’re going to be in the shower shot’ so we put it off for as long as possible in my year.

Lisa Snowdon hosting on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What has Lisa Snowdon said about I’m A Celebrity?

“There was quite a lot of pressure – you feel massively exposed.

“We definitely delayed it for as long as we could until we were really, really reeking.”

While she did eventually succumb to the shower pressures – it was short-lived.

As the telly host was the second campmate to be booted out of the jungle that year.

Lisa Snowdon was the second celebrity to exit 2016’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Scarlett Moffatt say about showering in the jungle?

But she isn’t the only one that spoke about not wanting to shower in front of the cameras.

That year’s winner, Scarlett Moffatt, says she was forced to shower by the camp’s iconic medic – Bob.

Back in 2017, she explained all while hosting the show’s spin-off I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

She said: “I had to get told by Medic Bob to go in the shower!”

Lisa Snowdon regularly presents on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Lisa say while in the jungle?

Co-host Joel Dommett exclaimed: “Imagine being medically told to have a wash!”

What’s more, she said there were dead bugs found in her hair when she returned back to the UK.

She added: “When I got home and I had my extensions taken out, they found two mealworms and a cockroach in my hair!

“I got through Australian customs with that!”

And as for Lisa’s short but sweet time in the jungle, she did have some heart-to-heart moments about her love life.

The glamorous star has dated the likes of George Clooney, but said that the time had never been right for children.



She said: “I did always want to be a mum when I was younger, it was something I always imagined doing and being.

“But slowly over the years it just hasn’t happened for various reasons, mostly the fact that I wasn’t in happy relationships and I just didn’t want to have a baby and not have a happy home, I didn’t want to have an unhappy pregnancy, I just didn’t.”

She added that she’s found happiness with her partner George Smart.

Lisa shared: “And now I’m 45 in January and it hasn’t happened. Rather than feel sorry for myself I feel like I’ve found George now and we are just really happy that we have each other.”

