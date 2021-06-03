Where is Lisa McVey now? Inspirational career of Bobby Joe Long survivor

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is the latest true crime story to take Netflix by storm.

The film tells the real-life story of Lisa McVey. She is the only surviving victim of serial killer Bobby Joe Long.

In 1984, he murdered 10 women, but Lisa managed to persuade him to let her go.

Now, this is her story.

Lisa has turned her life around (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Lisa McVey now?

Lisa had a very troubled childhood. Her mother was an alcoholic and a drug addict. Lisa was also being sexually abused by her grandmother’s boyfriend.

“I was about to age out of the runaway centre, and they asked if I had any other relatives I could live with,” she said.

“They found my mother in a crack house, and she said I was on my own. Then my Aunt Carol and Uncle Charlie came and got me. They were the only people who ever showed me love.

However, her traumatic childhood was about to get worse.

On November 3, 1984, Lisa, 17, was walking home from work.

She noticed a car following her, which was being driven by Bobby Joe Long. He knocked her off her bike and abducted her at gun point.

He then held her prisoner for over a day where he kept her mostly blindfolded. However, she could see occasional glimpses of the outside.

As a result, Lisa quickly realised that her only chance of survival was to escape.

She told Bobby that she was an only child and she needed to care for her sick father.

Lisa recalled to Fox News: “I said, ‘Listen, it’s unfortunate how we met, but I can be your girlfriend. I could take care of you, and no one ever has to know.’

“It really helped me to survive that attack. To use it psychologically to get inside his head and actually try and get him to see that I was a compassionate person.”

Lisa McVey embarked on a career as a police officer (Credit: YouTube)

What has Lisa said about her ordeal?

Lisa credits the traumatic incident with saving her life.

Shockingly, before being abducted, it turns out she had been planning on killing herself.

Lisa explained: “When he released me and drove off, I took off my blindfold and saw this amazing oak tree. I had wanted to die before and now I wanted to live.

“I got a second chance at life.”

Since escaping, Lisa has gone on to get her life together and become a respected figure in her community.

As a result, she now works in the same police department that found and arrested her captor.

In 2020, she said: “I’ve been in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years and a School Resource Officer for seven years.

“I’m at a middle school now. They know I’m Mama Bear. Nobody messes with my kids, and my kids know that,” she added.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is streaming now on Netflix.

