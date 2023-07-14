Lisa Marie Presley: Cause of death revealed as complications following weight-loss surgery

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death has been revealed, over six months after her passing.

The only daughter of legendary singer Elvis Presley died back in January, aged 54.

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed

On January 12, 2023, Lisa Marie sadly died. She was just 54 years old when she passed away. She left behind four children, including actress Riley Keough.

Now, the singer’s cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. They revealed that Lisa died of a bowel obstruction.

The obstruction was the result of adhesions caused by weight loss surgery Lisa underwent several years ago.

At the time of her passing, local officials said first responders had found her in cardiac arrest when dispatched to her home. The medical examiner’s office ruled that the cardiac arrest was caused by a “small bowel obstruction”.

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed by medical examiner’s office

Small bowel obstructions occur when the small intestine is blocked. This can be as a result of colon cancer, medication, or, in Lisa’s case, scar tissue that forms after surgery.

The scars in Lisa’s case were caused by a weight-loss surgery, known as bariatric surgery, she underwent several years ago.

“This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery,” the medical examiner’s report said. Dr Angelique Campen, an emergency room physician at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California told CBS that deaths from small bowel obstructions are rare, however.

In many cases, patients in such cases experience significant pain and would usually be admitted to hospital.

Lisa Marie’s estate dispute

Following her death, Lisa’s mother, Priscilla Presley, filed a legal challenge to her will’s validity.

She argued that she wasn’t aware of an amendment, dated from 2016, that had ousted her as a trustee overseeing Lisa’s estate.

Instead, the amendment named Benjamin Keough and her daughter, Riley Keough, as co-trustees.

The legal dispute was then settled in May. However, the results of the dispute have not yet been made public.

