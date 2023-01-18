The funeral of Lisa Marie Presley will take place at her father’s Graceland home, it has been confirmed.

Lisa-Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died last week after suffering a full cardiac arrest.

The star’s mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the sad news.

But now heartbreaking new details of her death have been revealed, alongside plans for a public memorial.

Lisa Marie Presley funeral plans revealed

A statement on the Graceland website revealed that Lisa Marie’s funeral will take place on Sunday (January 22) at 9am local time.

A public memorial service will take place “on the front lawn” of Elvis’ Memphis estate.

The website shared: “General public is invited to attend.”

It then shared a statement from Lisa Marie’s mum and surviving children.

“Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie,” the statement said.

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest in the gardens of Graceland, where her father is buried, next to her son Benjamin Keough.

He took his own life in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Rather than bringing flowers, Presley’s family have encouraged fans to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

Sad new details of her death emerge

According to the New York Post, Lisa Marie’s distressed housekeeper was the one to find her unresponsive body.

She is said to have called the emergency services, with the woman sounding distressed in a 911 call obtained by the publication.

A police operator asks for the address of the emergency, before asking if anyone else was home for her to pass the phone over to.

A man who is believed to be Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough then took over the conversation, it’s said.

He was told: “Paramedics are already on the way.”

They are then said to have asked if they needed to know anything to be able to access the property, which is part of a gated community.

He is then said to have performed CPR until they arrived.

