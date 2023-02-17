Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, a row is said to have erupted over her will.

The only child of Elvis Presley died earlier this year, reportedly following a cardiac arrest.

However, while her mother Priscilla and eldest daughter Riley Keough put on a united front in public following the tragedy, it’s been claimed that the pair are warring behind the scenes.

Reports suggest Lisa Marie removed her mother from her will in the years before her death (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Marie death: Priscilla ‘no longer speaking to granddaughter’

A source reported to be close to the family claimed to Entertainment Tonight that Priscilla is no longer speaking to granddaughter Riley.

It’s claimed the pair are currently engaged in a legal battle over Lisa Marie’s will.

The case is said to centre around changes Lisa is said to have made to the will in 2016.

It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks.

It’s claimed she removed Priscilla and made Riley and her late brother Benjamin the sole heirs.

As a result, the source claimed: “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla.

“Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.

“Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers.”

The source also went on to claim that Riley would “prefer” to settle things privately and not in court.

Lisa Marie left behind three daughters when she died (Credit: Splash News)

‘Ignore the noise’

It comes after Priscilla told fans to “ignore the noise” in the wake of Lisa Marie’s death.

In a cryptic statement, she claimed: “There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family.

“Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out.”

She added: “As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Meghan and Harry given bizarre mention at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.