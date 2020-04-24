Lisa Faulkner celebrates six-month anniversary by cleaning in her wedding dress

Lisa Faulkner marked her six-month wedding anniversary to celebrity chef John Torode by cleaning their house wearing her wedding dress.

Well, why not?

Lisa wore her wedding dress to clean the house to mark six months since she married John Torode (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple are in lockdown like everyone else, with the coronavirus pandemic putting paid to any romantic restaurant celebrations.

Making burgers

Lisa, who tied the knot with John on October 24 last year, captioned a picture of her cleaning the kitchen while wearing her frock: "Who says I can't clean in my wedding dress? Making burgers later for our cook."

She added: "Happy Friday to you all and thank you for the kindest words yesterday, you really cheered me up."

Amanda Holden, who recently mowed the lawn wearing her wedding dress , commented on the post with a laughing face emoji, while Tamzin Outwaite said "beautiful" and Kate Thornton told Lisa, "You look heavenly".

A fan commented: "Such a stunning dress" while another joked: "I wouldn't be able to get in mine now!"

John in his suit

John and Lisa did indeed go on to make burgers for fans following their cooking tips on Instagram - with John also getting into the spirit of things and donning his wedding suit.

Lisa posted a video of them making the recipe, writing: "Friday burgers in our wedding dresses!"

Yesterday, Lisa posted a joyful picture of her and John on their wedding day, cheering as they cut their cake.

She wrote: "Happy six-month anniversary my husband @johntorodecooks.

"Who knew six months later we would be stuck together completely. Will be wearing my dress all day!"

John wrote a cute reply to the post, saying: "Bloody love you my wife" with three heart emojis.

