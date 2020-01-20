The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 20th January 2020
Lisa Faulkner celebrates honeymoon with John Torode by sharing beach selfie with fans

By Paul Hirons

Despite getting hitched to TV chef John Torode last year, only now are the couple enjoying their honeymoon.

And Lisa, 47, has posted a loved-up snap from their tropical bolthole.

Pictured smiling into the camera on a lush-looking tropical beach, Lisa and husband John, 54, - who had conspicuously slathered himself in sunblock - captioned the image: "I nearly didn’t put this pic up as I know how [annoying] it can be seeing people on holiday especially in January.

"But it’s my honeymoon and I want to celebrate my husband @johntorodecooks and the fact that without the lows we can’t appreciate the highs.

And also that in the pic I’m smiling though I have just done my back in falling off a wakeboard.

She followed the message with a cry-laughter emoji.

Happy Sunday ☀️

It wasn't long before many of Lisa's 216,000 fans responded to the snap.

Celeb pal Tamzin Outhwaite said: "Looks amazing.. enjoy my darling."

Another wrote: "You two are too cute."

"Always celebrate the highs - People will always have an opinion no matter what and that’s fine enjoy ur hols," a third follower said.

Finally, another follower commented: "Hope you’re having a great honeymoon. Such a lovely couple."

The couple tied the knot in Northamptonshire last October.

Lisa shared a stunning snap from their big day, alongside the caption, "The happiest day of my life!!!"

