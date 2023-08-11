Lisa Faulkner looks stunning as she defies her age in plunging bikini on sunshine holiday

Lisa Faulkner looks stunning as she posed in a plunging bikini while on holiday with her husband John Torode.

The actress-turned-TV chef, 51, posed for a photo showing off her incredible figure after revealing news about the couple’s new book.

She also shared a video thanking fans for their support, while giving an update on what she’s been doing on holiday.

Lisa Faulkner looked sensational in her bikini (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa told her followers: “It’s so beautiful here. We had a walk to the beach and there’s like a little pathway that you go to and it takes 15-20 minutes to get down to the beach.

“When we got to the beach it was just rocks and you have to go on your back and scooch into the water. It’s so beautiful and clear.”

Meanwhile, chef husband John Torode has shared his own updates of the trip, including a boat ride they took.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode married in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode’s relationship

John and former EastEnders actress Lisa met on the set of This Morning in 1996 – with John admitting he came across as arrogant. They didn’t start dating until years later, but John has had to defend his behaviour since.

The Mirror reports that Lisa was “very excited” to see John cook, but accused him of being “really arrogant”. She told the paper: “I said: ‘Oh that looks really good!’ and he just said: ‘Thanks.'”

John initially said he didn’t remember it. But speaking about the incident on This Morning more recently, he defended himself: “I do remember now I’ve seen the footage, but I don’t really remember it. But try to imagine, I was young, it was my first day cooking live on television. I was probably completely distracted by that, wasn’t I? Rather than by the hottie who was on the sofa.”

Good save, John!

The pair crossed paths again in 2010, when Lisa was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. John then wrote Lisa a letter and they started dating. A few years later on Christmas Day 2018, he popped the question. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire in 2019.

