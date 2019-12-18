Lisa Armstrong’s ‘mystery man revealed following her split from Ant McPartlin’

She was seen leaving a hotel with a mystery man the morning after the Strictly Come Dancing wrap party.

And now Lisa Armstrong's reported new beau has been named as music exec Jeremy Hewitt.

Gentlemanly Jeremy was seen hiding his face as he wheeled Lisa's luggage out of a London hotel on Sunday.

It's thought that smiling Lisa has found love following her split from Ant (Credit: Splash News)

The make-up artist followed shortly behind, with the pair then driving off in his silver Mercedes.

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns fans as she shares throwback picture of herself as a brunette

Lisa has even introduced Jeremy to the most important man in her life – her dog Hurley.

The pooch – who she shared with ex Ant McPartlin – was by Lisa's side as she left the hotel.

Lisa's mystery man is said to be Jeremy Hewitt (left), an Essex music exec (Credit: Facebook)

The pictures sparked rumours that Lisa, 43, has moved on and found love again following her split from I'm A Celebrity host Ant.

The Daily Mail reported that Jeremy, 51, is global head of touring for Global Merchandising Services.

Read more: ITV accused of "double standards" as Caroline Flack steps down from Love Island

He has worked with the likes of Little Mix, Niall Horan and Lenny Kravitz.

He lives in a gated community in Loughton, Essex.

Ent Daily has contacted Lisa's reps for a comment on this story.

She's appalled at the way she has been treated since they split, by people she loved, trusted and called friends.

In other news, Lisa has reportedly refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement, banning her from talking about her marriage to Ant.

Ant is said to have wanted Lisa to sign it before he agrees on a financial settlement.

A source told The Sun: "Lisa is an honest, loyal and decent human being. She isn't interested in how much money she gets."

Ant is loved up with girlfriend Anne-Marie, who accompanied him to Oz (Credit: Splash News)

They added: "She won't sign an NDA. As far as she's concerned, he is welcome to his money. It's not about that for her."

They concluded: "She's appalled at the way she has been treated ever since they split up, by people she loved, trusted and called friends."

Ant is now in a relationship with the couple's former PA Anne-Marie Corbett, who accompanied him to Australia where he was filming I'm A Celebrity.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.