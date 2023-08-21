Lisa Armstrong and James Green
Lisa Armstrong shows off shock new look as she breaks silence following ‘split’ from boyfriend James

Lisa Armstrong has showed off a shock new look following her reported split from boyfriend James Green.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist is thought to be recently single again after reports James moved out of her reported £4.5 million home last month. Lisa found love with James in 2020 following her divorce from Ant McPartlin.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared a glam selfie at Rewind festival in Henley-on-Thames. “Festival Vibes!!! #Rewind #Happysunday,” she wrote alongside.

Lisa looked incredible as she sported a black jacket and sunglasses with her hair tied up – but it was her nose ring that caught the attention of fans.

Lisa’s new look

“Love the nose ring, it looks fabulous,” one commented, while another asked: “Have you had your nose pierced? I have been debating whether to or not. Do you recommend?”

Another said: “You look so pretty,” and someone else wrote: “You look stunning as always and younger every time I see you… Have the best time.”

In another snap posted on her Instagram Stories, Lisa was seen wearing gems on her face as she smiled with a couple of pals.

Lisa’s split from James

It comes just weeks after a source alleged her romance with James ended “out of the blue”.

Lisa Armstrong walking down the street
Lisa Armstrong has reportedly split from boyfriend James Green (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s believed their breakup had been amicable and the pair would remain friends.

A source previously alleged to MailOnline: “I don’t really know what has gone wrong. The two of them were only on a swanky holiday together in the Caribbean or somewhere about eight weeks ago. He was with her one day, and he just wasn’t with her the next day. There was no inkling that anything was wrong.”

At the time of the reports, Lisa shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram and told fans she was enjoying a “cosy night in” and having a “self care Saturday”.

Ant McPartlin on the red carpet at Britain's Got Talent
Lisa and Ant McPartlin divorced in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa and James had been together for three years after the pair reportedly met just before lockdown.

Their relationship came as Lisa and TV star Ant, who split in 2018, finalised their divorce in April 2020 after 11 years of marriage. Ant has since moved on with his former PA Anne-Marie Corbett and the pair tied the knot in August 2021.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong ‘heartbroken’ over split from boyfriend as timing branded ‘kick in the teeth’

