Lisa Armstrong has been snapped looking sensational while enjoying an evening out on holiday.

The TV make-up artist, 45, is currently abroad with friends and looks glowing in the new picture.

Lisa, who was previously married to Ant McPartlin, slipped into a pair of dark blue denim shorts for her night on the tiles.

She teamed them with a Gucci belt, a simple black blouse and a gold Sovereign-style necklace.

Lisa finished off her holiday look with a top knot and a slick of bright red lipstick.

Posting the photograph on Instagram, she simply wrote: “#outout.”

Lisa’s followers have gone wild for her post, with one fan telling her: “That outfit really suits you, you look especially lovely in it. Hope you enjoyed your evening.”

Another penned: “Look at you! Living your best life, looking amazing!”

And a third wrote: “I have followed you for a while, and love how now you seem so happy!”

Lisa Armstrong finds her happy ever after

Lisa’s followers are correct.

After her very bitter divorce from Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant, she is finally happy.

The year after her divorce was confirmed, Lisa – who is head of make-up and hair for Strictly Come Dancing – began dating electrician James Green.

Lisa has found happiness following her divorce with Ant McPartlin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The pair are believed to have moved in together and even have matching tattoos.

In February this year, Lisa and James had the word ‘amour’ etched on their hands. The word means ‘love’ in French.

At the time, a source close to Lisa said she couldn’t be happier following a “distressing few years”.

The pal told The Mirror: “Lisa has well and truly moved on and is excitedly planning for the future.

“She looks amazing and is excited about the direction her life is heading in.

“It has been a really upsetting and obviously distressing few years – but Lisa has bounced back and is firmly looking forward.”

Ant, meanwhile, has also moved on following his divorce with Lisa.

In August last year, he married his former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett, at a star-studding ceremony in Hampshire.

