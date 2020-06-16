Lisa Armstrong shows off sparkly lockdown hair transformation

Makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has given her social media followers some inspiration for tidying up their lockdown hair-dos, ahead of salons potentially reopening next month.

Earlier today (Tuesday, June 16), Lisa showed off the new style she had gone for to quickly and easily cover up her roots.

She smiled for a selfie at her home and told fans that all they need to do when their roots show is to plait their hair - and add a bit of sparkly gold!

Lisa wrote in the caption: "When your roots get too much, plait it and add gold sparkle!!!

"Happy Tuesday everyone... #roots #goldglitterspray..... x."

What did Lisa's followers think?

Commenting on the photo, one follower wrote: "Lisa, you look gorgeous. I especially love the eyebrows."

Lisa Armstrong went from blonde to brunette hair last month (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Someone else said: "Inventive and beautiful!"

A third told her: "Looks lovely. Wish I could French plait mine xx."

Another put: "What a beautiful photograph, you look stunning."

"Gorgeous and dignified lady," said a fifth.

Last month, Lisa wowed her following by showing off her new darker hair.

The 43 year old, who's ex husband is presenter Ant McPartlin, shared a snap of her transformation on Instagram and fans loved the look.

Brunette transformation

In the picture, posted on May 11, Lisa posed with her arm held up to display her tattoos.

She had dyed her hair brunette and dragged it back into a tight bun under a fake ponytail, which she held forward for her followers to see.

In the caption, Lisa revealed that it marks a return to her natural colour and was her first attempt.

She told fans, "If all else fails, pop a fake pony on!" and included the hashtags #temporarilydarkenedroot #notbadformyfirsttry #backtomyoriginalcolour #stayinginisthenewgoingout #nofilter.

Her followers were in awe of the transformation, with one even telling her she looked similar to pop singer Dua Lipa. Replying, Lisa joked, "I wish!"

