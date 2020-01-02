Lisa Armstrong shares tattoo tribute to her late father in emotional post

Lisa Armstrong has shared an emotional tribute to her late father Derek, who passed away last May following a battle with cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist posted a picture of her dad and said he was "always" with her and "forever in my heart".

Lisa also posted a picture of a tattoo that she is thought to have had inked in memory of her dad.

Lisa paid tribute to her late dad in an emotional Instagram post (Credit: Splash News)

It features the word ohana – a Hawaiian term for family.

Read more: Gruesome photo of Caroline Flack's bed allegedly shows "mostly her blood"

The tattoo is on Lisa's arm and looks to feature Derek's date of birth.

Always with me and forever in my heart..... #dad #RIP

A photograph of Lisa's dog Hurley – which she shared with ex-husband Ant McPartlin – can also been seen in the upload.

She used the hashtag "#theysaythefirstisthehardest" – a reference to her first New Year without her beloved dad.

Fans were quick to show their support to Lisa.

Read more: Olly Murs posts first picture of his "amazing" girlfriend Amelia

One commented: "I’m so sorry Lisa. I’m thinking of you. I know New Year is really tough when you’re without someone you love."

"First one is always the worst," another said.

Lisa saw in the New Year with her mum Linda, with the star sharing a selfie of the pair and a message to her followers.

Last year wasn't entirely full of sadness for Lisa, though.

It was reported that the single star had found love again following her painful split from Ant.

She was seen leaving a hotel the morning after the Strictly wrap party with music exec Jeremy Hewitt.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.