Lisa Armstrong reveals she scolded Piers Morgan over his Good Morning Britain makeup gaffe

Professional makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has revealed she once had to text Piers Morgan over a hilarious gaffe on Good Morning Britain.

When the coronavirus lockdown came into effect earlier this year, the stars of our favourite daytime TV shows - including GMB, This Morning and Loose Women - all had to start doing their own makeup to adhere to the government's social distancing rules.

After one particular episode of his daytime TV show, Piers was mocked on Twitter for an epic makeup blunder that saw viewers comparing him to US President Donald Trump.

What did Lisa say about Piers?

Lisa Armstrong text Piers to ask him "what the hell happened" with his makeup (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

In a new interview, makeup artist Lisa admitted she had to text Piers when she saw how he looked on screen.

Speaking to Royal Television Society, she spoke about not doing anyone's makeup for months due to the lockdown.

Lisa did Piers Morgan's makeup before the lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I've not done anything for months – people are having to do their own makeup," she told the charity's website.

And Lisa went on to describe the moment she had to ask Piers "what the hell" had happened to his face.

She said: "When Piers did his for Good Morning Britain, I texted him and asked, 'What the hell's happened to you?' People are now appreciating what makeup artists do."

'Like a satsuma'

'If I have over tangerine'd the tangerine dream I can only apologise.'



It appears Piers has had some 'blending issues' with his DIY makeup this morning. @piersmorgan | #tangerinedream pic.twitter.com/suwEfASnxN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 1, 2020

Piers' makeup fail had his GMB co-host Susanna Reid in hysterics, while viewers at home pointed out his "blending issues". Even TV presenter Lorraine Kelly joined in on the fun.

She quipped at the time: "It's like a satsuma had a fling with a tangerine and then they both went to a tanning booth."

One Good Morning Britain viewer used the word "tangoed" to describe Piers. Another said the look was "very Essex" and suggested he go on reality series TOWIE or Love Island.

Doing my own ⁦@GMB⁩ make-up for the first time - this struggle just got real. pic.twitter.com/5D7n5s3RSY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2020

Piers admitted it was a struggle to do his own makeup on the first day (March 25) of the changes. He shared a snap from his dressing room and told followers on Twitter: "Doing my own ⁦ @GMB ⁩ make-up for the first time - this struggle just got real."

