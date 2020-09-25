Lisa Armstrong is seemingly ready to move out of the former martial home she once shared with ex Ant McPartlin.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist enlisted the help of a removal van to gather her belongings from the £5 million property in West London today (September 25).

Items including artwork, clothes and furniture were spotted being piled into the van.

Lisa Armstrong enlisted the help of a removal van to gather her belongings (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Lisa Armstrong moving?

It’s not yet known when Lisa will officially move out, but it appears the makeup guru has spent weeks preparing for the big day.

Earlier this month, ED! reported that Lisa had left Ant’s belongings “on the street” after having a clear out.

The boxed items were left for passers-by to collect, with a sign saying: “Help yourself.”

Lisa, 43, even went as far as throwing away old Valentine’s Day cards from her former husband.

The makeup artist is preparing to move out of the martial home she once shared with Ant McPartlin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Sun revealed the wording Ant had written to Lisa on the “soppy” card.

It read: “To the bestest wife in the whole world. Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you soooo much, forever.”

Also in the skip was a planner which appeared to have been used by Lisa to arrange the couple’s wedding.

There were a number of anniversary cards, although it’s unclear if they were from Ant to Lisa.

Lisa has since moved on with new man James Green (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, last month, Lisa was spotted viewing homes with new boyfriend James Green.

The outing followed weeks after Lisa first went public with the 37-year-old.

What happened between Lisa and Ant?

Lisa and Ant announced their separation in 2018.

They married back in 2006 in a swanky ceremony at Cliveden House.

The former couple shared the home in West London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following a bitter battle, the pair officially ended their 12-year marriage back in April.

Lisa was reportedly allowed to keep their £5 million marital home.

They have since got back on civil terms and have even been able to see one another when handing over custody of their Labrador Hurley.

Ant has moved on with the couple’s former PA Anne-Marie Corbett.

