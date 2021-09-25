Friends of Lisa Armstrong have claimed that she “isn’t bitter” and just deserves an apology for the breakdown of her marriage.

According to reports, the celebrity make-up artist who was married to Ant McPartlin is happy with her new boyfriend James Green.

However, she doesn’t feel she has the closure she deserves because she wants an apology from her ex.

Lisa Armstrong feels she is ‘owed an apology’ according to pals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lisa Armstrong’s friend say?

A friend of the star – who was married to Ant for 12 years prior to their separation in 2018 – has told New magazine how she feels Lisa deserves more.

They also admitted that Lisa is struggling to get over how she was treated in the relationship.

She said: “Lisa loves James and she doesn’t feel she’s the bitter woman. People think she lashes out because she’s still not over Ant but the truth is she’s not forgotten or forgiven how she was treated.

“She just feels she’s still owed an apology.”

Lisa Armstrong laughs with new boyfriend James Green during a date night at Proud Cabaret (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scathing NTAs attack on social media

Lisa recently publicly lashed out after Ant and his presenting partner Declan Donnelly. They had just won the Best Presenter award at the NTA’s for the 20th year in a row.

A scathing Lisa took to Instagram to make a swipe at Ant via his PR representative Simon Jones.

Delighted Simon proudly uploaded an image of Ant and Dec as he celebrated their win.

He wrote: “20 years! So so proud of my amazing friends Ant and Dec for winning Best TV Presenter at the NTA’s for the 20th year in a row!

“And proud to say I have been with them at the awards every year of those 20 wins. We’ve been on a brilliant journey so far and long may it continue.”

Lisa then commented on the post: “And you don’t care who you screw over in the process. Well done.”

The PR icon then hit back at Lisa telling her it was time to move on.

He replied: “Lisa, please don’t come on to my Instagram with your negativity and false accusations.

“It really is about time you moved on and got on with your life, and stopped unfairly blaming other people for your mistakes.”

