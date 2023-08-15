Lisa Armstrong ‘heartbroken’ over split from boyfriend as timing branded ‘kick in the teeth’

Lisa Armstrong is said to be “heartbroken” following her reported split from boyfriend James Green.

And, after news of their split was reported around the time that ex-husband Ant McPartlin celebrated his second wedding anniversary, the timing has now been branded a “kick in the teeth” for Lisa.

Lisa and Ant were together for more than two decades and confirmed their separation in early 2018. He married second wife Anne-Marie in 2021. Lisa was with boyfriend James for three years.

News of Lisa’s split came at the same time as ex-husband Ant celebrated his wedding anniversary (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Armstrong ‘heartbroken’ over split

According to New! magazine, Lisa is “heartbroken” over her split from James. A source alleged: “She is heartbroken because she thinks she and James were a case of having met at the wrong time. They really did complement each other in so many ways, but she knows she’ll be okay.”

The source went on to speculate: “If the timing of their split hadn’t coincided with Ant and Anne-Marie’s anniversary, it wouldn’t have felt like such a kick in the teeth. But ultimately, Lisa no longer fears the dating pool because nothing and no one can hurt her more than Ant did. If she finds romance, she does, if not, she’s comfortable on her own.”

It’s claimed James’s recent 40th birthday may have left him reconsidering his priorities.

The source alleged: “Even though she and James had an amazing time together and shared plenty of incredible memories, she’d felt him changing in recent months. She wasn’t sure whether him turning 40 was anything to do with it. But she felt him pulling away from her and making other things a priority over their relationship.”

Lisa and James were together for three years ahead of their reported split (Credit: Splash News)

‘The right thing for Ant to do’

Following the split, Lisa is now said to be seeking solace from her beloved dog Hurley. She shares the pooch with ex-husband Ant, and it’s been claimed that she is now seeking full custody of the dog.

A source claimed to Heat: “She’s going through a roller coaster of emotions and needs constant love and attention, which of course she gets from Hurley. Lisa feels like there’s no love quite like the love you get from a dog. With everything that’s just happened to her, Lisa’s told Ant it’s time he gives her full custody of her baby.”

‘She needs him more than ever’

They went on to speculate: “She needs him more than ever right now and feels it would be cruel for Ant to keep him when she’s in so much emotional pain. Before, Lisa would have James to keep her company and distract her when Hurley was at Ant’s. But now he’s gone, she’s desperate to have more time with her dog. The problem is Ant says he loves Hurley just as much as Lisa does.

“He’d prefer to keep things the way they are and doesn’t want Anne-Marie thinking he’s sympathising with Lisa or having some kind of heart-to-heart. But Lisa is desperate for him to show compassion and let Hurley stay while she deals with the heartache. The last thing Lisa needs is another war with Ant. She just feels it would be fair of Ant to let her have Hurley. She’d gladly let him have Hurley for visits – but given she’s currently alone and heartbroken, it seems like the right thing for Ant to do.”

ED! has contacted reps for Lisa and Ant for comment.

