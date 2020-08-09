Lisa Armstrong seems to have found herself a new man.

The make-up artist, who divorced Ant McPartlin just four months ago, has been spotted with a handsome new bloke.

Lisa, 43, has been photographed enjoying the heatwave with James Green, 37.

Photos showed them enjoying a walk in a London park with Lisa’s beloved pet Labrador Hurley.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong first met as teenagers (Credit: Splash News)

This is believed to be Lisa’s first relationship since announcing her split from Ant in 2018.

When did Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin end their marriage?

Their split was made public in January 2018, and in April of this year their marriage was finally dissolved.

And Lisa’s fans have already shared their delight over the new man in her life.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Yes Lisa! He is fit! So chuffed for you, get in!!!”

A clearly thrilled Lisa appeared to confirm the news as she retweeted the comment and replied with a series of blushing emojis.

Another fan tweeted Lisa with this supportive message: “Good for you at least you had the dignity to wait until your marriage was over. However, still remember you have been amazing without a chap – you will continue to be so regardless of your relationship status.”

Another commented: “So so happy for you. You deserve to be happy after everything you’ve been through. Wish you and James all the happiness in the world. Not forgetting Hurley as dogs are the best.”

When did Lisa and Ant first meet?

Ant McPartlin with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett (Credit: Splash News)

According to The Sun, the pair began dating just before lockdown.

A source told the paper that the couple looked very happy together during their park date.

The source stated: “She and James both looked really happy, especially Lisa.

“They were very lovey-dovey — as you are in the early stages of romance.

“They were chatting intently, holding hands, and she was laughing a lot, they made no effort to disguise their feelings.”

Lisa shares legal custody of Hurley with her ex-Ant.

Lisa and Ant announced their split in January 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

The former couple first met in 1994 and married in 2006.

Their relationship was once regarded as one of the strongest in British showbiz.

However, it was reported to struggle after Ant attended rehab for drug and prescription drug addiction in 2017.

The following year he was arrested and fined £86,000 for drunk driving.

Since their split, Ant has begun a new relationship with his former assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

