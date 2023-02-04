Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong has responded to fan fears about her beloved dog Hurley.

The pet lover, 46, shared a cute drawing of an upset woman finding comfort in her dog.

Lisa added numerous heart, dog and praying emojis to the caption.

And, as a result, some of her 155,000 fans believed the post pointed towards her beloved Labrador Hurley being in ill health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Lisa Armstrong sparks fears about pet dog Hurley

Taking to the comments, one supporter wrote: “Oh Lisa, is your baby okay?”

Thankfully, Lisa assuaged all fears of her pet pooch being in ill health.

“Yes he’s good my lovely!” she replied. “Just thought it was a nice little pic to share.”

Another fan responded: “Glad Hurley’s doing okay.”

Ant and Lisa split in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa, who works on Strictly Come Dancing, shares custody of her dog with ex-husband, Ant McPartlin.

The pair, who split in 2018, bought the chocolate Labrador in 2013.

Oh Lisa, is your baby okay?

As part of the £30 million divorce deal, Ant and Lisa agreed to share Hurley after both parties wanted to keep the dog full time.

“Neither of them could live without Hurley so they agreed to share custody,” an insider told The Sun at the time.

“His welfare will now be their primary concern.”

Ant McPartlin split… and a new romance

Lisa and Ant met in 1994 at a Smash Hits tour, when Ant was performing as part of PJ and Duncan, while Lisa was part of Deuce.

They started dating and were together for over 10 years before Ant decided to pop the question, proposing to Lisa while on holiday in Dubai in 2005.

Lisa is now seeing someone new, and is happy and thriving (Credit: Splash News)

However, the pair split soon after Ant’s battle against an addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

Ant is now married to former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett. The pair tied the knot in 2021.

Meanwhile, Lisa is reportedly considering marrying her new beau, James Greene.

Lisa met the electrician, 38, before lockdown and romance blossomed over coronavirus.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong and boyfriend James ‘planning wedding’ amid claims Ant will be ‘shocked’ over guest list

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.