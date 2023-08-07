Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong in shock ‘split from boyfriend’ amid reports he’s moved out of her £4.5m home

Lisa Armstrong has reportedly split from her boyfriend James Green after three years together.

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist found love with electrician James following her divorce from Ant McPartlin.

But their romance is said to have ended “out of the blue”, with James moving out of her £4.5 million home last month.

Surprise split

A source claimed their break-up had been amicable and the pair would remain friends.

They alleged to MailOnline: “I don’t really know what has gone wrong. The two of them were only on a swanky holiday together in the Caribbean or somewhere about eight weeks ago. He was with her one day, and he just wasn’t with her the next day. There was no inkling that anything was wrong.”

Lisa used to regularly post loved-up selfies on Instagram with James. Back in March, she shared a gushing tribute for his 40th birthday. And last year the pair even got matching tattoos.

However, she has made no mention of James in recent weeks, instead posting snaps of her pet Labrador, Hurley.

Self-care

She also posted a make-up free selfie as she enjoyed a “self-care Saturday”. She wrote alongside the pic: “Love a cosy night in feeling fresh faced!!! #selfcaresaturdays.”

Her followers rushed to the comment section to show their support. One wrote: “Hope you’re well as you’ve be quiet on here lately xx.” Another said: “Sending lots of love Lisa. I’m sad to hear that you’ve split with James. At least you’ve got Strictly starting so you’ll be kept busy!”

Lisa started dating dad-of-two James in 2020, two years after her split from TV star Ant.

The pair were pictured together for the first time on an outing in a London park. It’s believed their relationship blossomed after meeting just before lockdown.

Bitter divorce

It came as Lisa and Ant finalised their divorce in April 2020 after 11 years of marriage. Ant has since moved on with his former PA Anne-Marie Corbett and the pair tied the knot in August 2021.

Ant previously said: “Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you. It’s great.”

