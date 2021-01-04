Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong has liked a cryptic tweet following the news of his engagement to Anne-Marie Corbett.

The professional makeup artist, who finalised her divorce from Ant in April, was spotted liking the message, which referred to 2020 as “a [bleep] show of a year”.

It comes days after the Britain’s Got Talent host popped the question to Anne-Marie on Christmas Eve.

Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong liked a cryptic tweet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lisa Armstrong like on Twitter?

Just like many of us, 2020 proved to be difficult for Lisa.

Voicing her thoughts on the past year on Twitter, she went on to like the message.

It read: “Feeling really down today, Christmas as come and gone and another year is over. BUT I’m counting my blessings.

“Although it’s been a [bleep] show of a year for everyone, we’ve been luckier than some. Stay safe everyone, let’s hope 2021 holds better things for us all x.”

Ant proposed to Anne-Marie on Christmas Eve (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Ant McPartlin propose?

A friend close to the couple claimed the I’m A Celeb host had been planning to propose for some time.

Speaking to The Sun, they said: “Ant has been planning this for some time – but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

“Both Amzie and Ant adore Christmas, and get really into it every year, so Ant decided to pop the question on Christmas Eve.”

The insider added that the star took a “traditional approach” when he popped the question on December 24.

Ant and Lisa finalised their divorce earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne-Marie, Ant’s former personal assistant, is a mother of two.

She broke up with her husband several months before Ant’s split with his now ex-wife Lisa.

Has Lisa found love again?

Since her divorce, Lisa has found love with new man James Green.

The pair were spotted viewing homes together back in August 2019, just weeks before going public with their romance.

The newly engaged couple have dated for two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sadly, the pair didn’t celebrate Christmas together after Lisa announced she was spending the festive period alone.

Sharing a snap ahead of Christmas, Lisa wrote: “So in love with my Christmas tree this year, just a shame no one will get to see it!”

Meanwhile, another shot showed a white bauble painted with a likeness of her dog Hurley.

It comes eight months after she finalised her divorce with BGT presenter Ant, following a lengthy legal battle.

