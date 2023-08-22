Lionesses blasted after huge snub to fans as they land back in Blighty

The Lionesses have been blasted after issuing fans with a huge snub at Heathrow airport upon their return to the UK today (Tuesday, August 22).

The snubbing comes just days after the Lionesses missed out on winning the World Cup in Australia on Sunday (August 20).

The Lionesses headed home after losing in the final

Lionesses snub England fans at Heathrow airport upon UK return

Sunday morning saw the Lionesses fall short in the World Cup final, losing 1-0 to Spain.

After their disappointing defeat, the Lionesses headed home from Australia – and landed back in the UK in the early hours of this morning.

Fans were waiting for the squad at Heathrow Airport, with many camping out from 3am to catch a glimpse of the stars.

However, the squad didn’t exit through Arrivals – which is where their dedicated fans were waiting for them. Instead, Sarina Wiegman’s side left through a private exit, away from the crowds.

England fans were at Heathrow waiting

Lionesses fans disappointed by Heathrow airport snub

Fans of the Lionesses were disappointed that the squad had left through a private exit, away from the fans.

“It’s disappointing. I think we just assumed that they were going to come through. We knew that there were going to be a few fans here, we didn’t realise how many fans. But we expected them to come through, to cheer for them, to show how proud we are of them,” one fan at the airport told the Daily Mail.

“It’s a weird one. I think everyone just expected them to come out – they always normally are really good with the fans, and especially something like this. They’ve had an incredible tournament, so for them not to come out I’m pretty surprised actually,” they then added.

Fans were hoping to see Mary Earps and co at Heathrow

FA issue statement on England Women snub

Other fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the fans snubbing.

“A bit [bleep] of Lionesses landing at Heathrow and using a private exit to avoid fans. Bloody hell, it’s fans that give them support in first place,” one fan fumed.

However, other fans were more understanding. “They’ve been on a plane for 24 hours. I’m sure they’re tired and they just want to go home and get some sleep. There’s a time and a place for a fan meet and greet and I’m sure it will happen in the next day or two,” one fan then said.

The FA issued a statement in the wake of fan complaints. They explained that players never exit through arrivals. They also then added that the Lionesses exit was planned for logistical and security reasons, whether they had won or lost on Sunday.

The FA also then added that they had asked Heathrow officials to inform fans that the Lionesses wouldn’t be exiting through arrivals. However, it seems as though the message wasn’t relayed to fans.

