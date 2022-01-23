Adrian Dunbar poses with adorable newborn granddaughter in tiny AC-12 outfit

Adrian Dunbar has melted the hearts of Line of Duty fans with a pic of his newborn granddaughter.

Little Zephyr, whose mum is Adrian‘s daughter Madeleine, was snapped being cuddled by her famous actor grandad, 63.

Madeleine shared the image on Instagram yesterday (January 22) – with fans delighted that Zephyr already looks dressed for action!

Adrian Dunbar introduces granddaughter Zephyr

As well as recording a bit of quality grandad-granddaughter time, the sweet pic also showed Zephyr wearing an AC-12 sleepsuit!

And in addition to it bearing a logo of the BBC drama’s anti-corruption unit, the words babygro “undercover officer” are also visible on the babygro.

Referring to her dad’s Superintendent Ted Hastings character, Madeleine captioned the post: “Zephyr repping her Grandpop.”

Adrian’s LoD co-star Vicky McClure was among those to send Madeleine all the best in the comments section.

How Instagram users reacted to the ‘adorable’ pic

“Aww adorable pics!” gushed the DI Kate Fleming star.

Hundreds of well wishers also showed their approval for the post by giving it a like.

One wrote: “Lovely photos. Love the T-shirt.”

This may be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!

“Aww lovely photo. Your daddy looks very happy,” said another.

And a Line of Duty fan account contributed: “This may be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!”

A long labour

Zephyr was born a few weeks ago, just before Christmas.

Madeleine indicated at the time how she and fiancé Callum Lazenby-Todd had to wait a little while for Zephyr to arrive.

She told followers on Instagram: “Woooooow only just home from the hospital.”

Madeleine continued: “We went in on Monday night and Wednesday we did a baby (with no sleep in between)!”

She described her daughter as “a perfectly cooked 8lb girly with strong lungs and hyper-awareness”.

