Lindsay Lohan, star of Mean Girls, has confirmed she is pregnant and “blessed” to be so on Instagram.

Former child actress Lindsay, 36, shared her happy news with a pic of a babygro this afternoon (Tuesday March 14).

The words “Coming soon…” were displayed across the front of the item of clothing.

Lindsay Lohan is married to Bader Shammas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lindsay Lohan reveals she is pregnant

Freaky Friday actress Lindsay captioned her post: “We are blessed and excited!”

And four emojis included in her caption also made it clear she was referring to her being pregnant.

They included a folded hands emoji, a white heart emoji, a baby emoji and a baby bottle emoji.

She also tagged in husband Bader Shammas.

‘We are very excited’

Lindsay has also reportedly spoken about her new family news with TMZ.

We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!

She is said to have told the US showbiz news outlet: “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Lindsay Lohan pictured at the start of February at a New York fashion show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s husband?

Lindsay and financier Bader Shammas married last year.

This was confirmed by a representative after she referred to him as “husband” in an Instagram post.

They announced their engagement several months earlier, on November 28 2021.

And it is believed they started dating just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

She is reported to have said during a TV interview: “We got married in April actually, but the hardest thing was he proposed to me on the set of Falling For Christmas.

“Not on the set, but off set when we were filming. And I had to not tell anyone because I didn’t want it to distract it from our work and stuff so I was holding in that I was engaged.

“I did know right away, I said it to him. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to marry you one day’ but I think he thought I was crazy.

“But I didn’t think I was crazy. I felt it, I knew it!”

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce gender of unborn baby as they reveal ‘heated’ rows over her fears he ‘didn’t care’ about pregnancy

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.