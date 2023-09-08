Earlier this week, Loose Women star Linda Robson appeared to confirm her split from her husband of 33 years, Mark Dunford.

After months of speculation, it was the news many viewers may have been dreading. Here were all the sad signs that poor Linda’s marriage was on its way out…

Back in 2022, Linda shared a warning she had been given by one of her friends concerning her husband Mark.

This week Linda suggested she has split from her husband (Credit: Splash News)

Linda’s friend predicts ‘it’s not gonna work’

During a conversation about star signs, she told her fellow Loose Women panellists: “I’ve never really followed the star signs… I mean, my husband’s Sagittarius and I’m Pisces. And when I told my friend Michelle many years ago, ‘Oh, I’ve met a bloke, he’s really nice. His name is Mark.’ She went, ‘What star sign is he?’. So, I went, ‘Sagittarius.’ She went, ‘Oh no. That’s not gonna work.'”

Linda is very open on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Rumours begin

Rumours that Linda’s marriage with Mark was on the rocks emerged in March of this year.

The Sun claimed to have heard via a source that: “Linda has been quite open behind the scenes about problems in her marriage. They hit a bit of a rough patch before Christmas but they’ve managed to work through it.”

Linda holidays alone

Linda prompted further concern over her marriage when she enjoyed a solo holiday in Mallorca in April. Upon her return, she confirmed on Loose Women that Mark had not accompanied her and raised eyebrows further by saying: “The only one I missed was the dog, who had to stay at home.”

Linda Robson denies split rumours

In May, Linda assured fans via The Sun that recent rumours of marriage trouble were “a load of rubbish”.

We’re still together at the moment.

“Obviously you have a few hiccups in every marriage. We’ve been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing,” she admitted, before nevertheless insisting: “But we’re still together at the moment.”

She also clarified that she was still living with Mark, in spite of reports suggesting otherwise.

Linda opens up about ‘sexless’ marriage

A month later, rumours were back on when Linda shared that she has not slept with her husband for two years.

I’ve had two loves of my life and now my grandchildren are the love of my life and my children.

The revelation came during a discussion on Loose Women over whether a break from sex can save a struggling marriage, in which Linda brazenly quipped: “I’ve had no choice, I’ve not had it for two years!”

Linda Robson ‘confirms’ split

That brings us to this Tuesday (September 5), where Linda appeared to ‘confirm’ the split live on Loose Women.

We hope Linda’s okay! (Credit: ITV)

Discussing the topic of finding love again, panellist Jane Moore unexpectedly asked Linda: “Linda, what about you?”

To this, Linda responded: “I’ve had two loves of my life and now my grandchildren are the love of my life and my children. So no I’m not looking for anyone.”

She then hearbreakingly added: “I can’t be [bleep]ed any more.”

