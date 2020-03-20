Coronavirus: Linda Lusardi and husband Sam Kane hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms

Actress and former Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi has been hospitalised along with her husband after the couple came down with coronavirus symptoms.

The 61-year-old ex-Emmerdale favourite and her partner, Sam Kane, appear to be suffering from COVID-19 and are awaiting tests in hospital, where they are "stable but very ill".

Linda Lusardi is in hospital with her husband, Sam Kane (Credit: Terry Scott / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Linda Lusardi 'extremely ill' with coronavirus

In an update on their worsening condition for fans on Facebook, Sam wrote: "To all who know us. Linda and I have been taken to hospital and will be tested for COVID-19 at some point very soon. We are both stable but very ill.

"Thank you for all of your messages of support. Could I please ask that you hold off from any messaging at this time.

Linda Lusardi and her husband, Sam Kane, are "stable but very ill" (Credit: Terry Scott / SplashNews.com)

"Your concern means the world to us. Prayers and positivity in abundance please, if you have time. Thank you all. Stay safe. Xxx."

Linda informed her fans about her condition on Thursday (March 19), when she spoke about her experience of the flu-like coronavirus and said she "wouldn't wish" it "on anyone".

Linda and I have been taken to hospital and will be tested for COVID-19.

She tweeted yesterday: "I want to thank you all for your good wishes. Sam and I have had COVID-19 symptoms and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. We are taking it one day at a time, that's all we can do. But let me tell you we've never felt this ill, EVER!

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other."

Cont’d. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other. — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 19, 2020

Read more: Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson being homeschooled during isolation

When she first spoke about her condition, the star told a fan she was unfortunately unable to send a video message to their granddad in Spain, who was alone and on lockdown.

She said in response to the request: "Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment."

Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 18, 2020

The understanding follower replied: "Oh my goodness! I feel terrible for even tweeting you about this! I hope you are much, much better soon."

News of Linda's condition follows reports that Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, has declared a 'critical incident' after seeing its intensive care unit reach full capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.