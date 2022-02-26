Linda Lusardi issues warning to fans after making ‘stupid mistake’

Linda Lusardi has admitted her ’embarrassment’ after a ‘stupid mistake’ lead to her Instagram account being hacked.

She has issued a warning to fans not to trust any messages from her urging them to invest in Bitcoin.

The former Emmerdale actress also apologised to anyone who had already given away their cash.

Linda has told fans she is sorry for her mistake (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Linda Lusardi?

Back on Instagram after being hacked. Have a listen and don’t fall for the same scam x pic.twitter.com/K3SIsroZYx — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) February 26, 2022

Recording a video and posting it to her Twitter, Linda said: “Hi everyone, I have been hacked on my Instagram account since Friday evening and they’ve been sending out messages to everybody that follows me asking them to invest in Bitcoin.

“This isn’t me. I’m very embarrassed.”

She continued: “I’m very, very sorry if any of you have been taken in by this.”

The 63-year-old revealed her “tech-savvy kids” had helped her get back into her account and were still battling the hackers.

Linda then revealed how it had happened.

Linda fell for a scam after another friend was hacked (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did hackers trick Linda?

“I want to just warn you about this. I got a direct message from a friend of mine saying they were trying to be verified and a message would come through to me to screen shot it and send it back, which I did, stupidly.

“The message came from a friend who had already been hacked and what I didn’t realise was that I was actually sending them a code to reset my password and everything else.

“So please don’t get scammed by this,” she begged.

“Ignore anything you’ve had from me in the last 48 hours because it’s not from me. I’m very, very sorry if it’s inconvenienced you or if you’ve been taken in by it.”

Linda’s fans are behind her (Credit: Twitter)

She admitted she had made a “stupid mistake” and she was sorry.

However, fans were quick to reassure her: “It can happen to us all Linda, your fans will understand,” said one.

“Thanks for the warning Linda, still love you beautiful lady,” one more agreed.

Another added: “It’s not your fault.”

